Texas Rangers to host 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field

Arlington's entertainment District and Fort Worth will host a majority of the events during All-Star Week. The event will mark the second time the Ranger host the game and the first time hosting the event in Globe Life Field.

“We are honored to be selected by MLB to host the All-Star Game once again,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said in a statement to MLB. “We look forward to welcoming the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country. Globe Life Field and Arlington’s Entertainment District are ready to put on a spectacular 2024 All-Star Week for baseball fans from all over the world.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington work well together to attract high-profile events to Tarrant County.

“We are thrilled to offer our world-class amenities to support the hosting of the All-Star Game and All-Star Week festivities in Arlington,” Parker told MLB in a statement.

Arlington's Globe Life Field, funded through a voter-approved $500 million in tax revenue, was one of several entertainment district venues that hosted events during the height of the pandemic that were normally held out of state, including the 2020 Postseason.

Commissioner Robert Manfred said the city presented a "robust bid" for the week of events in an MLB statement.

"The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as a terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball's newest ballpark on a global stage next summer," Manfred said.

Rob Matwick, executive vice president of the Texas Rangers, says the team has pursued hosting the game since the stadium opened in 2020.

"Obviously, COVID slowed everything down, but we're fortunate to get back into the mix and be able to deliver here for 2024," he says.

Rangers majority owner Ray Davis nodded to the plethora of developments in the entertainment district slated for 2024 openings, including the National Medal of Honor and 888-room hotel and convention center.

"With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic."

The Seattle Mariners will host the 93rd annual All-Star Game July 11 at T-Mobile Park.

This story will be updated.

