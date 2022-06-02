Officials expect to see Arlington's Choctaw Stadium 'full' after gaining space in redevelopment

Petrina Bonnick-Higgins is looking forward to moving her company out of her home office.

The former project manager for Acari Management Group is no stranger to Arlington.

"Now, because of this remarkable opportunity presented to me ... I am able to transition from my home office to an office space," she says.

Bonnick-Higgins received a free year of access to Spark Coworking, the newly announced office space in Choctaw Stadium. Leaders with Cordish Companies, which has spearheaded redevelopment in the entertainment district, and Spark awarded her a plaque and announced the new space Wednesday morning.

Spark Coworking plans to open a two-floor, 30,000-square-foot space that includes private offices, shared coworking space and a host of hospitality amenities. The Arlington stadium marks the fourth location for the coworking company, which launched in Baltimore in 2016.

Passes for shared desk space start at $15 per day, according to the coworking space website. Spark Coworking offers costlier options for workstations and private office spaces, as well as 24-hour access to the building.

"This will be magic for the city," said Zed Smith, Cordish Companies COO. "We will grow businesses. We will bring energy to the economy of Arlington. There will be entrepreneurs with big ideas coming out of Spark here in Arlington."

Mayor Jim Ross says he was impressed when he toured Spark's Baltimore location and anticipates the space to be popular for creatives and entrepreneurs.

"Mark my words, you heard it here first, this place is going to blow up. You're going to see it full in a matter of minutes and they're going to be looking for more and more space to go."

The entertainment district is in the middle of an $810 million, phase two redevelopment effort by the city government, Cordish Companies, Texas Rangers and Loews Hotel and Co. to create more attractions where the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys play ball.

Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park, was reincarnated as an auxiliary sports and event venue after Globe Life Field opened in 2020. The old ballpark has hosted XFL pro football and professional soccer tournaments, as well as high school graduations.

Spark is the third office space to open in Choctaw Stadium, behind Six Flags global headquarters and Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Development has picked up in the entertainment district in the last several months. Construction on the National Medal of Honor Museum is set to wrap in 2024, as is construction on an 888-room hotel and convention center that links to Texas Live! and Live! by Loews.

In May, Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers announced One Rangers Way, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex near Choctaw Stadium and the convention center. The apartments are slated to open in 2024, according to the complex website.

Ray Davis with the Texas Rangers told media and business owners Wednesday morning they could expect more announcements of new district attractions.

"Knowing some of the things we're working on, today is not going to be our last announcement," Davis says.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.