UT Dallas lands $30M project from Department of Defense to research battery technology

UT Dallas is getting $30 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop new battery technologies.

The funds, allocated over three years, will go toward establishing a new energy storage campus in Richardson that will focus on advancing battery technology, as well as enhancing current tech.

Developing new battery technology takes time, said Dr. Joseph Pancrazio, UTD’s vice president for research and innovation.

“So we have to start now,” he said. “We have to be exploring these new types of formulations, these new materials that could be part of the next generation of rechargeable batteries.”

The project aims to accelerate the development of next-generation batteries, ensure raw materials for those batteries and create jobs domestically, according to a DOD press release .

Pancrazio said Texas – which gets more than a quarter of its energy from wind and solar – is increasingly dependent on battery storage.

“The wind doesn't always blow. So what do you need?” Pancrazio said. “You need energy storage solutions to be able to maximize the utility of renewable sources.”

This is the largest allocation from a federal agency the university has received to date, according to UTD officials.

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern.