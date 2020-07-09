 'We Need To Be Out In The Streets': Volunteer Street Medics Step Up To Help During Protests | KERA News

'We Need To Be Out In The Streets': Volunteer Street Medics Step Up To Help During Protests

By 1 hour ago
  • Miwa, a first-time volunteer with Dallas Street Medics, pumps hand sanitizer through the crowd at the Pride for Black Lives Matter rally, while pushing a cooler with refreshments.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Miwa, a first-time volunteer with Dallas Street Medics, pumps hand sanitizer through the crowd at the Pride for Black Lives Matter rally, while pushing a cooler with refreshments.
    Keren Carrión / KERA News
  • Street medics were seen running to their posts after they would stop to help someone or hand out water, during the Pride for Black Lives Matter event, in Dallas.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Street medics were seen running to their posts after they would stop to help someone or hand out water, during the Pride for Black Lives Matter event, in Dallas.
    Keren Carrión / KERA News
  • Caitlin "Kitty" Rickard, the founder of Home Front First Aid, poses for a portrait at their home, on June 28, 2020. Their goal is to organize, train, supply and deploy teams of volunteers to care for protestors in action.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Caitlin "Kitty" Rickard, the founder of Home Front First Aid, poses for a portrait at their home, on June 28, 2020. Their goal is to organize, train, supply and deploy teams of volunteers to care for protestors in action.
    Keren Carrión / KERA News
  • A street medic grabs supplies for their medic backpack, ahead of the Pride for Black Lives Matter protest, in Dallas.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    A street medic grabs supplies for their medic backpack, ahead of the Pride for Black Lives Matter protest, in Dallas.
    Keren Carrión / KERA News

Caitlin 'Kitty' Rickard and several friends begin their day in a North Dallas home, looking through the inventory in their garage which is full of donated supplies. They’re packing first aid kits, loading water bottles into cars and working on a game plan for the Pride for Black Lives Matter rally. 

“We have a lot of sunscreen, wound care items and a lot of gauze,” said Caitlin 'Kitty' Rickard, 28, founder of Home Front First Aid (HFFA), a group of volunteer street medics.

The non-profit started in response to protests around North Texas that resulted in violence. After the death of George Floyd, crowds of people rallied the streets demanding justice and police reform. 

On June 1, hundreds of protesters marched onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, but found themselves surrounded by police shooting smoke bombs. Rickard remembers the day vividly. 

“It felt like we were living a nightmare,” said Rickard. “When we get to the top of the levee, there’s this 17-year-old girl laid down in the ground and there are about seven to eight people standing around her and telling us she was injured but nobody knew what to do.”

Rickard was alarmed by that experience and frustrated that no one was there to help. Days after the traumatic incident, Rickard along with a group of friends decided to create HFFA, a group of volunteer street medics that would help people stay safe during protests.

Kitty, Leto and Natalie, pose for a portrait in their garage before heading to the rally and protest. Most supplies get donated to them and are kept in their garage until the next big event.
Credit Keren Carrión / KERA News

“We knew that the protests were going to keep on happening. This isn’t something that is going to end very quickly,” said Leto, a volunteer medic and registered nurse. She asked to use that name because she fears she could lose her job at a local medical center. 

During protests, street medics dressed in red and white shirts are stationed at the front, middle and back of the crowd. They’re looking out for any medical emergencies. 

“Whenever you have a large crowd of people, the most important thing you can do is being able to recognize when an emergency is happening,” Leto said.

The street medics also hand out masks to protect people from COVID-19. Rickard coordinates day-of teams and assignments based on who shows up. Robert Fox, a certified Emergency Medical Technician or EMT and a former combat medic, is one of the volunteers that day. 

“Personally, I am out here to support everybody’s First Amendment rights and make sure that if someone does get injured, they have immediate treatment 'cause I don’t like injured people,” said Fox. 

At the rally, other volunteers show up. Fox signs them in, checks temperatures and passes out medic bags with all the essentials.

“I got a little bit of stuff to stabilize airways, I got some stuff for bleeding and some other tools I might need,” Fox said as he unzipped his medic bag and made sure each compartment had exactly what he needed. 

“Ideally, I don’t have to open this thing up at all. If I never have to open this at all, I will be a happy person,” Fox said.

After a full day of work, Leto had only treated scratches and cuts. Fox handed out water bottles and Gatorade to those who were dehydrated. Other volunteers traveled in cars specifically marked with red tape, paving the way to let the crowd know it was safe to march in certain streets.

“Our goal now is to take care of these people so that the movement can be sustained for as long as need be,” Rickard said. “Because we need to be out in the streets and demanding change until real tangible changes occur.” 

For now, Rickerd says their job is to protect the people who are out there, raising their voices.

Lawrence helps Miwa, both first-time volunteers with the Dallas Street Medics, with her N-95 mask ahead of the protest. They both help out as supply runners.
Credit Keren Carrión / KERA News

Got a tip? Alejandra Martinez is a Report for America corps member and writes about the economic impact of COVID-19 on marginalized communities for KERA News. Email her at amartinez@kera.org. You can follow her on Twitter @_martinez_ale.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags: 
protests
George Floyd
volunteering

Related Content

Defunding The Police Has Traction In Dallas, But What's On The Table?

By Jul 2, 2020
Protesters demonstrate against police brutality in Dallas on June 13, 2020. Activists and Dallas City Council members are considering ways Dallas Police Department's $514 million budget could be used.
Associated Press

Calls to defund the police may have started in the streets, but the outcries of protesters seeking an end to police brutality have made it to Dallas City Hall — and the city's leaders are listening.

Activists Propose Ideas To Redirect Funds From The Dallas Police Into Social Services

By Jul 7, 2020
Hady Mawajdeh / KERA News

The protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd began a nationwide conversation to discuss police reform ideas, including calls to “defund the police.” The phrase has been used to mean everything from redirecting money away from police departments to actually abolishing the police. 