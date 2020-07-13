 Robotic Biopsies Help Increase Lung Cancer Survival Rates | KERA News

Robotic Biopsies Help Increase Lung Cancer Survival Rates

By 8 minutes ago
  • Hands of Dr. John Burk, pulmonologist at Texas Health Fort Worth, as he works with new robotic-assisted technology to biopsy potential lung cancer.
    Hands of Dr. John Burk, pulmonologist at Texas Health Fort Worth, as he works with new robotic-assisted technology to biopsy potential lung cancer.
    Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital

Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth has become the first hospital in North Texas to use a robotic-assisted technology called Ion to biopsy potential tumors earlier than traditional diagnostic tests allow.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women, but the survival rate is often low. The disease has often reached the advanced stage by the time noticeable symptoms appear, so early diagnosis is crucial.

The Ion robot uses a pre-planned navigation path to help guide an ultra-thin catheter to a lesion, a round or oval-shaped growth in the lung that appears on a CT scan.

Dr. John Burk, a pulmonologist with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, said Ion has “changed the whole concept of how and when we can diagnose lung cancer.”

Interview Highlights:
Dr. John Burk using new robotic-assisted technology to biopsy potential lung cancer.
Credit Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital

How Doctors Usually Access Hard-To-Reach Areas

Well, there are areas that simply the only way you're going to get there is surgery to take out that part of the lung. And there are times when you don't know what it is that you may be taking out — a benign lesion or an area of inflammation or infection for which there would be treatment, not requiring surgery.

Now that we recognize smaller lesions and their significance as potential cancers, we simply monitor or follow them over time. And if they are getting bigger, then it becomes more important to try to know what it is and do something about it.

Survival Rates For Lung Cancer

If we take all lung cancers in general, the five-year survival rate is around 19%. If you take stage one cancer — small cancer, the size of a nickel — then cure rates can be 90%, a huge difference.

When Symptoms Appear

Coughing up blood, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath are typical symptoms. When those occur, you're dealing with an advanced cancer most of the time. There is treatment, but it is not likely to be curative treatment.

Who’s At High Risk For Lung Cancer

Studies have now been done that say if you've got a smoking history of 30 pack years — a pack a day for 30 years, or two packs a day for 15 years — then you may be at increased risk. The age has been 55 to 75.

CT Scan Screening For Lung Cancer

It’s quick, inexpensive and covered by most insurance. They’ve been able to reduce the radiation exposure almost to the same as a chest X-ray. So it is safe to do every year or two for patients at high risk.

RESOURCES:

Lung Cancer: What You Need To Know

National Cancer Institute

Got a tip? Email Sam Baker at sbaker@kera.org. You can follow him on Twitter @srbkera.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags: 
Vital Signs
lung cancer
biopsy
Texas Health Fort Worth
Tarrant County

Related Content

Out Of The Dark: Changes In Treating Concussions

By Jun 29, 2020
Shutterstock

Area schools and universities have begun workouts for the new football season. Concussions resulting from contact sports like football are treatable — but the approach has changed over the years.

Ways To End The Stigma Of Mental Health

By Jun 22, 2020
Shutterstock

One in five children in America are believed to have a mental health disorder. The reluctance to talk openly about it because of the stigma against such disorders can be the very thing standing in the way of  treatment.

COVID-19 Testing: What Type To Get And When

By Jun 15, 2020
Shutterstock

As COVID-19 tests become more widely available, some confusion has arisen over which test to get: the viral diagnostic test or the antibody version.