Report Finds Unsafe Levels Of Fecal Contamination At Some Texas Beaches

By Katie Watkins / Houston Public Media 11 seconds ago
  • Galveston, Texas
    Beach umbrellas in Galveston, Texas.
As Texans seek outdoor activities that allow for social distancing, many are flocking to local beaches. But a new report has found 90% of Texas beaches tested in 2019 had unsafe levels of fecal bacteria on at least one day.

The study, by the Environment Texas Research and Policy Center, looked at data from the National Water Quality Monitoring Council and found that of the 61 beaches tested in Texas, 55 exceeded federal safety levels for bacterial contamination on at least one testing day.

"It isn’t just extremely gross, this type of pollution can actually make us sick," Anna Farrell-Sherman, of Environment Texas, said at a press conference.

Swimming in contaminated waters can cause health problems like gastrointestinal illness, ear and eye infections and skin rashes.

The beaches with the most potentially unsafe days for swimming were located in Matagorda, Harris, Brazoria and Nueces counties. On average, beaches in Galveston had unsafe levels of contamination 23% of the time they were tested.

In Harris County, Sylvan Beach Park had unsafe bacteria levels on 88 of the 89 days it was tested.

Jordan Macha, executive director at Bayou City Waterkeeper, said pollution in Houston flows into waterways and ends up at our beaches.

"I think first and foremost it certainly has to do with our wastewater treatment facility failures, and many of our overflows that we have in the city," she said. "There’s a lot of issues and infrastructure improvements that need to be made to really address the fecal bacteria problem that we have in our waterways."

Houston's sewage system has far more spills than the national average. In five years, the city had more than 9,000 discharges of untreated wastewater, according to a 2018 lawsuit filed against the city by Bayou City Waterkeeper.

Last July, the city reached an agreement with the EPA to spend roughly $2 billion over 15 years to fix its aging sewage system.

Macha said stormwater runoff also contributes to pollution.

"We are a city of bayous, over 2,500 miles of bayous run through the city of Houston,” she said. “And so there’s a lot of opportunity for pollution that’s on our streets, in our yards, to flow into our waterways and add to the bacterial pollution problem."

Macha said replacing old wastewater infrastructure, preserving wetlands and investing in greenspaces can help reduce the amount of contamination that ends up in our beach water.

Related Content

US Appeals Court Overrules Texas GOP's In-Person Convention

By Jul 20, 2020
2016 Texas Republican Convention
Associated Press

A federal appeals court has overruled a judge’s decision allowing the Texas Republican Party to hold an in-person convention in Houston, marking a big win for the the nation’s fourth-largest city in an ongoing battle with the state GOP.

Texas Hospitals Head Towards Full Capacity Due To COVID-19 Uptick

By Sara Willa Ernst Jul 19, 2020
David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Hospitals in Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley are struggling to keep up with the constant and growing flow of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. And many hospitals are reaching full capacity while making preparations on how to treat an overflow of patients.

Fishing Businesses Say They’re Threatened By Rules To Protect Flounder

By Michael Marks May 24, 2020

From Texas Standard:

The fall flounder run is a treasured Texas angling tradition.

Southern flounder – the flat fish with both eyes on one side of its head – migrate from the bays and straits of the coastline for the open waters of the Gulf to spawn each fall. Fishers flock to the coast to catch them.

But new regulations will bring big changes to the flounder run.

'They're Killing Us,' Texas Residents Say Of Trump Rollbacks

By Apr 19, 2020
Activist Hilton Kelley poses along the railroad tracks that divide East and West Port Arthur
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Danielle Nelson’s best monitor for the emissions billowing out of the oil refineries and chemical plants surrounding her home: The heaving chest of her 9-year-old asthmatic son.

On some nights, the boy’s chest shudders as he fights for breath in his sleep. Nelson suspects the towering plants and refineries are to blame, rising like a lit-up city at night around her squat brick apartment building in the rugged Texas Gulf Coast city of Port Arthur.