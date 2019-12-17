 President Trump Endorses Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger For Reelection | KERA News

  • Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, center, is flanked by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.
    Associated Press

President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, for reelection in what could be the toughest race of her career.

Granger faces former Colleyville Councilman Chris Putnam in the 12th District's Republican primary which encompasses Fort Worth. Much of Putnam's case against Granger is that she has not been sufficiently supportive of Trump. He's frequently cited Granger's 2016 call for him to drop out of the presidential race after the release of a video featuring Trump discussing grabbing women's private parts.

Trump included Granger's new campaign Twitter handle, which had not existed until recent weeks.

This is a heavily Republican district that encompasses portions of Tarrant, Parker and Wise counties.

The primary is March 3.

The Texas Tribune provided this story.

