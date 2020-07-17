 Pentagon Chief Effectively Bars Display Of Confederate Battle Flag By U.S. Military | KERA News

Pentagon Chief Effectively Bars Display Of Confederate Battle Flag By U.S. Military

By 25 minutes ago
  • Defense Secretary Mark Esper, shown here on Capitol Hill earlier this month, has effectively banned the Confederate battle flag from U.S. military installations.
    Defense Secretary Mark Esper, shown here on Capitol Hill earlier this month, has effectively banned the Confederate battle flag from U.S. military installations.
    Michael Reynolds / AP
Originally published on July 17, 2020 12:33 pm

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday unveiled a policy change that effectively blocks the public display of the Confederate battle flag at all U.S. military installations, without specifically naming that controversial banner.

Esper's announcement follows a lengthy internal debate as well as recent bans on displaying the flag by both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy.

In an apparent attempt to avoid the ire of President Trump, who has criticized NASCAR's ban of the Confederate flag, Esper's 2-page memo lists the various flags that are now authorized to be displayed on U.S. military property and that "promote unity and esprit de corps".

Conspicuously absent from that list: the Confederate battle flag.

The Associated Press reported that an earlier version of the Pentagon policy memo had specifically banned the Confederate flag.

"The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols," Esper wrote in the memo. "With this change in policy, we will further improve the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the force in defense of our great Nation."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Confederate Markers and Place Names

Related Content

The Confederate Legacy In Texas Has Left More Than Monuments Across The State

By Jul 7, 2020
The statue of Lawrence Sullivan "Sully" Ross has been standing at Texas A&M University for 102 years.
Travel_with_me / Shutterstock

Protesters continue to push for the removal of Confederate monuments across Texas. But it's not just statues that are stamped with that chapter of history. Texas counties — and even a state university — bear Confederate names.

Alumni Join Push To Change Controversial Name Of High School In Tyler

By Jul 4, 2020
LM Otero / The Associated Press

Michael Nelson Miller graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler in 1961, a few years after the school opened and before it was desegregated.

During his college years, he realized his alma mater was drenched in nostalgia for the Confederacy.

A Denton Activist's Decades Of Protest Against A Confederate Monument Pay Off

By Jun 19, 2020
Wille Hudspeth, wearing a green American flag T-shirt and a Vietnam veterans hat, sits on a bench in Denton's green, grassy town square.
Miranda Suarez / KERA

The statue of a young man stands with a rifle, facing south, on top of a white stone arch with the words "Our Confederate Soldiers."

It has stood in Denton's town square since 1918, but earlier this month the Denton County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to remove and relocate it