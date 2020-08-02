 McConaughey Writing Book Based On Life-Changing Adventures | KERA News

McConaughey Writing Book Based On Life-Changing Adventures

  • Actor Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" on Feb. 29, 2020, in New York.
    Actor Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" on Feb. 29, 2020, in New York.
    Evan Agostini / Associated Press

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey didn’t want to write an ordinary celebrity book.

“This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life,” McConaughey, 50, said in a statement about “Greenlights,” which comes out Oct. 20. “Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.”

According to Crown, which announced the book Wednesday, the actor known for films “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike” will draw upon a diary he has kept for 35 years.

“He found not only stories, questions, truths, and affirmations, but also a reliable theme,” Crown announced. “From growing up as an adventurous kid in a tough-love Texas home of rule breakers, to revelatory journeys to Australia, Peru, and Mali, to his early days in Hollywood and meteoric rise to fame, McConaughey shares how his life experiences have instilled in him the importance of competent values, the power of new experiences, and, as he puts it, ‘either changing your reality or changing how you see it.’”

Matthew McConaughey
books

