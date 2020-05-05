Family Of Man Who Died Of COVID-19 Suing Dallas Meat Plant

The family of a man who died of COVID-19 has sued the West Dallas meat processing plant where he worked. The suit alleges Quality Sausage Company didn’t take the virus seriously or protect its workers.

The KERA radio story

Hugo Dominguez's longtime partner, Blanca Esther Parra Gonzalez, and Dominguez's brother Pablo, claim that he was told to report for work even after he developed symptoms of COVID-19. They say he contracted the virus at work.

The suit also alleges Dominguez wasn’t given the proper protective gear or training, and that Quality Sausage knew of the hazardous conditions workers were being exposed to inside the plant.

The company quote “failed to provide a safe work environment to its employees,” the suit says. It adds that Dominguez’s death could have been prevented and that the company’s negligence led to his death.

Hugo Dominguez, a forklift operator, died on April 25. However, the lawsuit claims that around April 8, it had become clear some workers in the plant had become ill with symptoms of COVID-19. Another employee at the plant reportedly died after Dominguez.

Quality Sausage Company said in a statement that they had not recieved a copy of the lawsuit and do not comment on pending litigation.

The company has temporarily paused production to review its safety procedures and test all workers.

Several of the nation's largest meat processing plants have been shuttered after COVID-19 infections, cutting pork production by at least 25%. President Trump signed an executive order April 28 that requires meat plants to stay open to avoid shortages.

