COVID-19 Live Updates: Gov. Abbott To Visit Hard-Hit Areas In The State

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 448,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths have been reported. More than 282,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 448,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths have been reported. More than 282,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 51,490; Tarrant County: 29,357; Collin County: 6,421; Denton County: 7,032. There have been at least 1,221 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 51,490; Tarrant County: 29,357; Collin County: 6,421; Denton County: 7,032. There have been at least 1,221 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard

Tuesday, August 4

Gov. Abbott To Visit Hard-Hit Areas In The State

The Governor today will travel to some harder-hit areas of Texas for briefings on efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Abbott will receive an update on Personal Protective Equipment and deliver remarks at the state emergency management division's warehouse in San Antonio.

The agency's director and Abbott will then fly to the Rio Grande Valley for an update on the McAllen Convention Center.

The center's being converted into a healthcare facility to help meet hospital capacity needs in that region.

Dallas County Health Officials Express Concern About Fewer Positive Case Numbers

Dallas County health officials want to know why fewer COVID-19 tests come back positive at one of its two free testing sites.

The Dallas Morning News reports about 7% of people tested at the University of Dallas site had positive test results.

That's compared to 17% of those who got a test at sites run by Parkland Hospital - including Ellis Davis Field House.

The county health department director said one possible cause could be problems with the tubes used to transport the specimens that could potentially lead to inaccurate results. Dr. Philip Huang added it also could be the tests are accurate, and that fewer people tested at the University of Dallas site were infected.

Coronavirus cases in Dallas County soared last month. At least a thousand new cases were reported each day.

But in the past two weeks, the number of positive cases reported daily in Dallas County has declined, fueling hope that the decline is due to better social distancing and mask use.

Houston Mayor Implements $250 Fine For Mask Order Violations

The mayor has instructed police in Houston to begin issuing $250 fines for ignoring statewide mask orders.

Those caught in Houston not wearing a mask would get a warning first. The fine's for a second offense.

Sylvester Turner yesterday said he did so in hopes of stopping a summer resurgence of COVID-19.

Texas overall has seen encouraging trends in hospitalizations and infection rates.

But Mayor Turner calls this month critical as schools approach reopening and fall flu season lurks around the corner.

Monday, Aug. 3

Dallas County Reports Lowest Number Of Daily Cases Since June

Another 382 cases brings the total to 51,490. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said today marks the lowest daily number of cases since June 16. He said the declining case count is a sign that masking and social distancing efforts are working:

“Today’s number is the lowest we’ve seen since June 16 and growing evidence that masking, maintaining a six foot distance and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home for anything but work or exercise is working. We need to continue our community resolve to get the coronavirus under control so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids can get back to school sooner rather than later.”

Three deaths were reported today:

A Mesquite woman in her 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s who was the resident of a long-term care facility.

An Irving man in his 80s.

Denton County Reports 94 New Cases, 56th Death

A Carrollton man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died. He lived at the Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

His death brings the number related to the disease countywide to 56. County health officials are also reporting 94 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 7,032.

22 New Cases In Collin County

There are 22 additional cases in the area, raising the total to 6,421. There have been 83 deaths and 4,879 people who have recovered from the virus in the county.

Tarrant County Reports 303 New Cases

An additional 303 cases brings the total to 29,357. There have been 391 deaths in the area and 16,882 people who have recovered from the virus.

Dallas Contemporary To Stay Closed This Year

The Dallas Contemporary will remain closed to the public for the rest of the year — but will boost its presence online. It becomes the first sizable Dallas arts organization to officially write off the next six months because of COVID-19. It’s possibly the first fine art museum in the country to announce such a plan.

Read the full story from Jerome Weeks at Art&Seek.

Texas State Teachers Assoc. Pushes Back On TEA Reopening Guidelines

The top teachers group in Texas has taken issue with the state guidelines created for starting the school year amid the pandemic.

The Texas State Teachers Association says the guidelines Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders doubled down on Friday would unfairly punish public school districts that choose to stick with online instruction exclusively for safety's sake.

The guidelines limit districts to four weeks of exclusively online instruction unless they get a waiver from the Texas Education Agency. Health officials are relegated to an advisory role.

State Upgrades System That Processes COVID-19 Lab Reports

Texas did not issue the latest daily counts of COVID-19 cases and fatalities yesterday.

Health officials were working to upgrade the electronic system used to process lab reports.

The state health services department will release the Sunday counts today after the scheduled upgrade is completed.

Saturday's report included more than 9,500 new cases and another 268 deaths linked to virus.

Sunday, August 2

Dallas County Reports 518 New Cases

There are 518 new cases in the area, raising the total to 51,108. There have been 688 deaths in the county. Of the total deaths reported so far, roughly 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Another seven deaths were reported today:

A Dallas man in his 30s.

A Dallas man in his 40s.

A Garland woman in her 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Duncanville man in his 60s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

44 New Cases In Denton County

Another 44 cases in the area raises the total to 6,938. There have been 65 newly-recovered cases in the area, bringing the total to 3,810.

Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said case numbers may be lower due to weekend delays.

Collin County Reports 3 New Cases

There are three new cases, bringing the total to 6,403. There have been 83 deaths and 153 hospitalizations in the county.

183 New Cases In Tarrant County

An additional 183 cases raises the total to 29,054. There have been 391 deaths and 16,033 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

