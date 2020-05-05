COVID-19 Live Updates: Dallas County Reports Record High Case Numbers Again

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 Totals:

In Texas: More than 32,879 cases and 902 deaths have been reported across the state. More than 16,000 Texans have recovered from the disease.

In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 4,623; Tarrant County: 2,686; Collin County: 828; Denton County: 832. There have been at least 248 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Check all Texas counties: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps to see cases and deaths across the state.

Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard for totals in the U.S. and around the world.

Tuesday, May 5

Abbott Says Salons And Barbershops Can Reopen Friday

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen in Texas starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Tuesday.

These establishments must maintain at least 6 ft. between stations and providers can have no more than one customer at a time, he said. Walk-ins can wait inside only if there's enough social distancing.

The governor said face masks were recommended for both the provider and the customer and that they were "the only safe way" to provide service.

Gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen May 18 with safety guidelines in place, Abbott said.

He said the state was still trying to determine a safe way for bars to reopen.

Read the full story from KUT News.

Dallas County Continues To Report Record High Case Numbers, 7 More Deaths

Dallas County health officials are reporting 253 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in the County to 4,623. There have also been seven additional deaths related to the disease reported today, bringing the total number of deaths to 121.

“Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week. We’ve also had seven more deaths,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain 6 ft distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses,”

The seven additional people who died are being described as:

-A Dallas man in his 40s who died in a local hospital.

-A Richardson woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in a local hospital.

-A Dallas man in his 50s who died in hospice care.

-A Dallas man in his 60s who was critically ill in a local hospital.

-A Mesquite man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died there.

-An Irving woman in her 60s who was found at home.

-An Irving man in his 70s who was critically ill in a hospital.

Dallas County health officials say about 79% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals have been critical infrastructure workers from a broad range of sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy and first responders.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, officials report 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. However, diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients.

Officials say about 36% of the 121 deaths reported in the county have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Commissioners Postpone Vote On Rescinding Parts of Stay-At-Home Order

The Dallas County Commissioners Court has postponed a vote on whether to rescind major parts of the county’s stay-at-home order.

The original order from March has been amended over time and is set to expire May 15.

Judge Clay Jenkins and commissioners Teresa Daniel and Elba Garcia have supported keeping the order in place.

"We still don’t have enough testing," Garcia said during Tuesday's meeting. "We still don’t have enough tracking. While we do have metrics that we should follow that say that we should see a decrease in 14 days. And we haven’t seen it."

The order has been adjusted to align with rules from Gov. Greg Abbott allowing some nonessential businesses to open to 25% capacity.

Commissioner J.J. Koch has concerns about people inadvertently disobeying the county.

"We still have in place a criminal and civil penalty in our orders that’s outside of the governor’s orders," he said. "So if someone were to go and visit a family member here in Dallas County, they could be subject to that penalty."

Koch and commissioner John Wiley Price have been pushing to drop the county's order, but public health officials have said the order should be lifted only when there are two weeks of declining case counts.

Tarrant County Reports 6 More Deaths, 62 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 50s, all from Fort Worth; a Keller woman in her 80s and a Grapevine woman in her 80s. Officials say they all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 83 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 and has had 2,686 cases of the disease. Officials say 653 people have recovered.

Denton County Reports 26 New Cases, Opening New Drive-Through Testing Site Friday

Denton County is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing countywide total to 832 confirmed cases. There have been 22 deaths in Denton County related to COVID-19.

County health officials are also opening a new free drive-through testing center Friday.

The testing center will be in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy. in Lewisville. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Community members must register before coming to the testing site by calling 940-349-2585.

Collin County Reports 24 New Cases

Collin county is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 828.

There have been 22 deaths associated with the disease in the county, and health officials say 549 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have successfully recovered.

Here are some other data points county health officials shared today.

There are 257 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

549 people have successfully recovered; 24 are hospitalized; 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 8,505 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 1,305 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

Dallas County Commissioners Pass Resolution Supporting Mail-In Voting

Dallas County Commissioners have passed a resolution encouraging mail-in voting due to concerns about COVID-19.

Tuesday’s 4-1 vote was a symbolic move, though, as voting by mail is being litigated.

Texas officials are tangling in court with the Democratic Party and voting rights groups over voting by mail. A state district judge issued a ruling last month that expanded who qualifies for absentee ballots.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has appealed the judge's decision.

City of Arlington And Partners Will Distribute 250,000 Free Protective Masks To Businesses And Restaurant Employees

The city of Arlington and its community partners will provide 250,000 free protective masks to employees at Arlington businesses and restaurants on Wednesday, May 6.

The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Staff will deliver the masks via drive-through at the Texas Rangers Parking Lot R through the R1 entrance off Cowboys Way. A separate entrance/exit for media will be located at the R2 entrance off Stadium Drive.

Community partners for the initiative include Tarrant County, the Texas Rangers, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Arlington Management Corporation.

Federal Aid On The Way For Amarillo Meat Plant

The mayor of Amarillo said federal help's on the way after a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply.

Ginger Nelson yesterday said she expects a “strike force” to arrive Monday in the Panhandle.

State officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA.

Dallas County Sees Record Highs In COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County has seen multiple days of record highs in the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county's total case count has now surpassed 4,300.

Last week, health officials attributed the spike to increased testing of asymptomatic frontline workers, like those who work in grocery stores and big box retailers.

On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the number of positive cases continues to trend upwards. He's encouraging residents to practice social distancing, limit outings that aren't absolutely necessary and wear face coverings in public. Based on medical models, Jenkins said he's hopeful Dallas County is nearing the peak of the outbreak.

Tarrant County has also reported a high number of new infections in recent days. The county now has more than 2,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nonessential Dallas Businesses Fined For Opening Early

The Governor over the weekend allowed some businesses across the state to reopen with certain limitations.

But two businesses in Dallas received a thousand dollar fine each for opening too early and violating emergency regulations.

Roxana Rubio with the city told the Dallas Morning News that the Katy Trail Ice House in the Oak Lawn area - and the tanning salon Planet Tan in far North Dallas - had received earlier warnings from code enforcement officers. They failed to close by the time those officers followed up.

Both businesses cited had been designated as nonessential and were not allowed to open until the second phase of the state’s reopening — now planned for May 18th.

Monday, May 4

Denton County Announces 3 New Cases

Denton County's three new COVID-19 cases announced today brings its cumulative total to 806. On Sunday, the county reported four new cases. On Saturday, it reported 13.

The county's death total has remained at 22 since Friday.

15 New COVID-19 Cases In Collin County

Collin County reports 15 new cases of the coronavirus today. That brings its number of current cases to 249, as of 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, five new cases were announced.

The number of deaths stands at 22, and the county's number of total cases — current, died and recovered — is now 804.

Dallas County Reports 237 New Cases, A New High Of Total Daily Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 237 cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily cases reported so far. The total case count in the county is 4,370.

There have been 114 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The additional three deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Tarrant County Announces 40 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 40 new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths. The total number of cases is now 2,624.

One patient was a man in his 80s from Benbrook and the other was a man in his 60s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county now has 77 deaths due to COVID-19.

Dallas-Based Gold's Gym Files For Bankruptcy

Dallas-based Gold’s Gym, one of the largest fitness chains in the country, filed for bankruptcy Monday. Still, its owners said they still expect to temporarily re-open closed gyms as local ordinances allow.

The company published a video statement from Gold's Gym president, Adam Zeitsiff.

“I want to reassure everyone who's watching this video around the world that we are not going out of business,” he said. “Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority for going on 55 years, and we are absolutely not going anywhere.”

Southwest CEO Encourages People To Fly, Says Airplanes Are Safe

The head of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is encouraging people to fly again as carriers roll out new cleaning procedures and require flight attendants and passengers to wear face masks.

CEO Gary Kelly appeared Sunday on the CBS News program, "Face the Nation."

Kelly said he does not think people are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus on an airplane than anywhere else:

"In fact, you just look at the layered approach that we use — it's as safe as an environment as you're going to find,” he said. “We're using hospital quality disinfectants, HIPPA air filters to make sure the air is properly filtered and cleaned."

Southwest reported last week it lost nearly $100 million dollars during the first quarter of the year.

City Of Dallas’ Website Crashes Due To Demand For Rental Assistance Program

Demand for rent and mortgage aid in Dallas crashed the city's website for a while Monday morning.

Officials have set aside $6.1 million for rent and mortgage assistance and $5 million for small businesses. The city began taking applications for the aid Monday -- officials said the website was intermittently unavailable due to high volume.

Residential applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Small business loan and grant applications will be accepted through May 11. If approved, eligible households could get up to $1,500 for up to three months.

Dallas residents and business owners can submit applications online at dallascityhall.com.

University of Texas at Arlington Postpones Search For New President

The University of Texas at Arlington is postponing its search for a new president amid coronavirus concerns.

The Texas Tribune reports UTA is appointing Teik Lim to serve as interim president.

UTA's former president Vistasp Karbhari resigned in March following an investigation into the school's recruitment practices and a lawsuit against the school from a former employee.

Dallas Mayor Says Occupancy Limit Has Challenged Local Businesses

The Governor allowed certain businesses in Texas to reopen over the weekend. But Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told CNN the limitations on that have been a problem.

"I don't think every business has figured out how to make the 25% occupancy limit that's been applied to all these businesses that can reopen work for them,” he said. “They don't really know yet how they're going to execute that."

Johnson said a number of local businesses decided not to reopen because they'd be operating at a loss. He also noted that North Texans aren't rushing to eat out, see movies or participate in other areas of the economy that reopened last week.

