COVID-19 Live Updates: 1,764 New Cases Across Collin, Dallas, Denton And Tarrant Counties

Get live updates throughout the day on how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting North Texas.

» COVID-19 By The Numbers:

In Texas: More than 242,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths have been reported. More than 122,000 Texans have recovered.

More than 242,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths have been reported. More than 122,000 Texans have recovered. In North Texas: Cases in Dallas County: 33,800; Tarrant County: 18,161; Collin County: 4,533; Denton County: 4,049. There have been at least 806 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties.

Cases in Dallas County: 33,800; Tarrant County: 18,161; Collin County: 4,533; Denton County: 4,049. There have been at least 806 reported deaths in the region's four largest counties. Counties across Texas: Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps.

Use The Texas Newsroom's interactive maps. Global: See Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Sunday, July 12

74 New Cases In Collin County

The 74 additional cases in Collin County bring its accumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,533, as of 3:30 p.m. today. The county's death total stands at 56.

Tarant County Adds 404 New Cases

Tarrant County's additional 404 cases today bring its countywide accumulative total to 18,161. The county's total death count as of today is 272.

Dallas County: 1,174 Additional Cases, 2 New Deaths

Dallas County reports 1,174 new cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing its total case count to 33,800. Dallas County Health and Human Services has also reported two deaths:

A Dallas man in his 60s

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas

That brings Dallas County's death total to 51.

On Saturday, Dallas County finished the week with an average of 1,121 cases per day and 54 total deaths, making the past week the county's deadliest and the one with the highest daily case average.

112 New Cases in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported 112 new cases today, bringing the county's cumulative total — current, recovered and deaths — to 4,049. The death count remains at 40.

Saturday, July 11

Dallas County Reports Deadliest Week And Highest Daily Case Average

Dallas County ended the week with an average of 1,121 cases per day and 54 total deaths, making this past week the county's deadliest and the one with the highest daily case average.

For Saturday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,101 additional cases and four new deaths. The total death count is now 449, and the total case count — current, recovered and deaths — is now 32,626. Dallas County Health and Human Services says the four deaths today were:

A Carrollton man in his 50s

A Dallas woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson

DCHHS says people in the 18 to 39 age range have comprised over half of cases since June 1, an increasing proportion. More than two-thirds of cases requiring hospitalization have been people under 65 years old.

There have also been an increasing number of cases associated with large recreational and social gatherings, DCHHS said.

Denton County Adds 1 New Death

One new death brings Denton County's death total to 40. The person who died was a woman over 80 years old and a resident of Dallas, according to Denton County Public Health. DCPH also reports 127 new cases, bringing the cumulative case total to 3,937.

201 New Cases In Collin County

Collin County reported 201 new cases today, including 70 cases in Plano, according to the Department of State Health Services. Total county cases — active, recovered and deaths combined — are now 4,308.

Seven new hospitalizations in the county were added. Deaths remain at 56.

Of Plano's total 1,184 cases, here is an age-range-to-case-number breakdown:

Ages 20 to 29 → 259 cases

→ 259 cases Ages 40 to 49 → 207 cases

→ 207 cases Ages 30 to 39 → 197 cases

→ 197 cases Ages 50 to 59 → 181 cases

→ 181 cases Ages 0 to 19 → 110 cases

→ 110 cases Ages 60 to 69 → 107 cases

→ 107 cases Ages 70 to 79 → 45 cases

→ 45 cases Ages 80+ → 27 cases

Friday, July 10

Federal Medical Teams Headed To Parkland

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing, federal medical personnel are headed to Parkland Hospital in Dallas to provide backup.

The Dallas Morning News reports both the mayor and the governor requested the support.

The reinforcements are part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Teams under the Health and Human Services department.

The agency's already sent teams to San Antonio and Houston.

Parkland officials said the additional staff would work in a “variety of roles at the health system.

Dallas County hit a record 831 hospitalizations for COVID-19 yesterday. It's also recorded more than 1,000 new cases each day since last Friday.

1,164 New Cases And 9 More Deaths Reported In Dallas County

There are 1,164 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Dallas County today. This is the 8th day in a row with over 1,000 new cases in the county.

Today's data brings the total case count in the county to 31,525, including 445 deaths.

An increasing share of the county’s cases are being diagnosed in young adults 18 to 39. Half of all cases reported after June 1 have been in this age group. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Of the 445 total deaths reported, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

634 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant County has 634 new COVID-19 cases today. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 17,334, including 262 deaths.

According to data from county health officials, 7,730 residents have recovered from the disease.

As hospitalizations continue to rise in North Texas and across the state, Tarrant County has 1,518 of 5,814 hospital beds available — 635 are confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Collin County Reports 204 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

There are 204 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County today and three additional people have died. The total number of confirmed cases countywide is 4,205, including 56 deaths.

According to data from officials, 197 of 2,702 hospital beds are being used in the county, and 3,318 residents have recovered from the disease.

Denton County Has 113 New Cases And 1 More Death

A Frisco man in his 40s with COViD-19 has died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the disease in Denton County to 39.

County health officials are reporting 113 new cases today. There have been a total of 3,810 confirmed cases in the county.

As Admissions Spike, North Texas Hospitals Could Turn To 'Surge Plans'

The next two weeks are a critical time for North Texas hospitals. Facilities may have to implement surge plans to increase the number of available beds, said Stephen Love, president and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

"In two, two and a half weeks, our volume could be significantly higher than it is now," Love said, "which means we might have to begin surge capacity implementation on our campuses."

Learn more from KERA's Syeda Hasan.

Here's Why Masks Aren't Required At The Polls

Friday is the last day of early voting in the primary runoff election. And while face masks are in wide use at the polls, Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t requiring them. It’s one of the exceptions to his executive order to wear masks in public places.

Learn more from KERA's Bret Jaspers.

Advocates Demand ICE Release Families In Detention

Physicians, faith leaders and immigrant rights advocates are demanding for Immigration Customs and Enforcement to release families in detention because of the risk for coronavirus spread.

A federal judge ordered ICE to release children in detention centers by July 17th.

But Bob Sanborn of the Texas group Children At Risk said that’s not enough. So a group of advocates will travel from a family detention center in Dilley to San Antonio today.

"The idea is to really show that as a group we really care about these kids," Sanborn said. "We really care about these families and we disagree with this policy of keeping these kids in facilities where coronavirus is a potential health hazard."

Sanborn said both parents and children should be released immediately and given a chance at seeking asylum.

Tarrant County Dog Tests Positive

A dog in Tarrant County has become the first animal in Texas confirmed with coronavirus.

After the dog's owners tested positive for COVID-19, a private veterinarian decided to test their dog as a precaution.

State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz says there's no evidence pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it.

Schwartz advised restricting pets from contact with COVID-positive people.

Thursday, July 9

1,201 Cases Reported In Dallas County

Another 1,201 cases in the county brings the total to 30,361. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reminded residents to wear masks and avoid certain businesses as “rampant community spread continues”:

“Today we announced another 10 deaths to COVID-19 as rampant community spread continues. Things will get worse before they get better and it’s up to all of us to wear our masks whenever around people outside of our own home. Take a mask with you when you go to walk the dog or exercise as you may find yourself around other people unexpectedly. With the amount of spread in the community, you are much more likely to come into contact with people who are infected than you were during the time when we had the Safer at Home (shelter in place) orders.”

Ten deaths have been reported today:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Denton County Reports 115 New Cases, 1 Death

The death of a Denton man in his 80s brings the total number of deaths to 38.

There were 115 new cases in the area, bringing the countywide total to 3,697. Another 32 patients have recovered from the virus, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,322.

160 New Cases In Collin County

There are 160 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 4,108. In the area, there have been 56 deaths and 190 people hospitalized.

Tarrant County Reports 520 New Cases

An additional 520 cases raises the countywide total to 16,700. There have also been 259 deaths and 7,490 people who have recovered from the virus in the area.

More Kids Getting Sick With COVID-19 In Dallas County

The number of children getting sick with coronavirus is increasing in Dallas County.

Dallas County Health and Human Services data reported more than 15-hundred children tested positive for COVID-19 last month — more than twice the number in May.

About 60 children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since March.

This comes as parents, teachers and public officials debate about the best way to reopen schools in the fall.

Despite TEA Guidelines, Dallas Parents Aren't Confident In Sending Kids Back To School

The Texas Education Agency on Tuesday outlined procedures intended to allow kids and teachers to safely learn together when school begins next month.

The agency says some learning will happen online, but the leader of the largest teacher organization in Dallas thinks perhaps all learning should be online at first.

Rena Honea of Alliance AFT said a fifth of Dallas school district parents last week wanted their kids to stay home. Now, with more COVID-19 cases, it’s 50% of parents.

"Who knows in another week if the positive cases continue on the uptick like they are right now there may not be any parent or students who’ll send students to the classroom buildings," Honea said.

Honea said her members consider the Texas Education Agency hypocrites.

"Many people are very angry that TEA is saying school needs to open knowing the TEA workers are working remotely themselves," Honea said.

Honea said her members are surprised and disgusted by TEA guidelines they consider dangerous.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing 200 Stores

No word yet on how North Texas fits into plans by Bed, Bath & Beyond to shrink its store base as it struggles with the pandemic.

The home goods retailer yesterday said it will close 200 of its more than 950 stores over the next two years in a bid to cut costs.

CEO Mark Tritton told Bloomberg it will try to place associates in surrounding stores when possible. He said more details will be released in October.

Bed Bath and Beyond has 21-namesake stores in Dallas-Fort Worth.

