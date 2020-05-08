COVID-19 In DFW May 3-8: Dallas County Sees Record High Cases; Texas Salons Reopen

This week total positive cases and deaths continue to climb in North Texas, plus salons and barber shops across the state are preparing to open Friday.

Friday, May 8

Dallas County Reporting 10 Additional Deaths, 249 New Cases

Dallas County is reporting 10 additional deaths and 249 new COVID-19 cases today. The total case count in Dallas County is 5,369 — including 135 deaths.

Officials describe the 10 people whose deaths are being reported toda as:

A Duncanville man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Richardson woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been hospitalized.

A Dallas man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Lancaster woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

An Irving man in his 70s who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Duncanville man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Garland man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, and died in hospice care at the facility.

According to officials, of the 135 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Tarrant County Reports 5 More COVID-19, 171 New Cases

Five more Tarrant County residents with COVID-19 have died, and county health officials are reporting 171 new cases of the disease.

Officials are describing the deaths being reported today as: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s from Arlington and a Grapevine man in his 90s. All but one had underlying health conditions, according to county health officials.

Tarrant County now has 95 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 3,127 confirmed cases. Officials report 735 residents have recovered from the disease.

Collin County Reports 3 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Collin County Health officials are reporting the deaths of an 82-year-old McKinney man, a 50-year-old Plano man and a 92-year-0ld Plano man, all three had COVID-19.

The McKinney man was a resident of North Park Health and Rehabilitation Center and had underlying health conditions.

There have been 27 deaths related to the disease in the county. Health officials are reporting 30 new cases today, bringing the total confirmed countywide to 887.

Corrected at 4:21 p.m.

2 More Deaths, 30 New Cases In Denton County

Denton County health officials are reporting two more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 25 deaths related to the disease.

The deceased were a Shady Shores woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s who lived at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Officials are also announcing 30 new cases of COVID-19; there have been 902 cases confirmed in the county.

Beauty Salons Reopen Friday

The latest phase of the Governor's plan to reopen the state's economy allows barbershops, hair, nail and tanning salons to reopen today. They can do so with restrictions.

Work stations have to be at least six feet apart and fully sanitized after each customer. Beauty services also have to use disposable supplies when possible, and sanitize any non-disposable supplies between customers.

Customers are required to wash their hands upon entering a salon and wear a face covering - except for services like a shave, where the face needs to be uncovered.

Workers can also refuse to serve anyone they suspect to be sick or contagious.

Fort Worth Creates Privately-Funded Task Force

Fort Worth has created a privately funded task force to aid in the city's financial recovery when the coronavirus pandemic passes.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports Mayor Betsy Price has tapped Elaine Agather - chairwoman of JP Morgan Chase’s Dallas region - and real estate investor John Goff to co-lead the Fort Worth Now group.

An advisory committee hasn't been created yet, but members will likely be identified by the end of next week with the task force getting started in June.

Specific goals and deadlines have not been released.

American And Southwest Airlines Relaunch Flights

American and Southwest Airlines are bringing back flights to destinations they haven't served since the COVID-19 pandemic halted most flight outside the U.S.

The Dallas Morning News reports Fort Worth-based American Airlines yesterday relaunched its DFW to Madrid flight.

Dallas-based Southwest is selling tickets to Havana, Montego Bay, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Cancun and Nassau for the first weekend of June.

Thursday, May 7

Dallas Salon Owner Released After Texas Supreme Court Orders It

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed for defying state and local lockdown orders, was released today after the Texas Supreme Court ordered it.

The Court's decision came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott removed “jail time” as a punishment for violating state restrictions.

Luther broke into tears as she walked out of the Dallas County jail. Her supporters were there, cheering her on saying “Shelley’s free. Shelley’s free. Shelley’s free.”

“I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met, and now you’re all my friends,” Luther said. “You mean so much to me and this would have been nothing without you.”

Luther has become a flashpoint in the debate over stay-at-home orders – and which businesses should open and which should remain closed.

Last month, Dallas County Clay Jenkins issued Luther a cease-and-desist letter and filed a temporary restraining order to keep her salon closed.

Then Tuesday, state district Judge Eric Moye found her in contempt of court and sentenced her to a week in jail.

Supporters launched a Go Fund Me campaign for Luther, which as of Thursday afternoon, has raised over $500,000.

Dallas County Reports 251 New Cases Beating 2nd Highest Single Day Total

Dallas County health officials are reporting 251 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,120, including 125 deaths.

“Today replaces yesterday as our 2nd highest single day of new positive COVID-19 cases,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Please keep making good decisions, focusing on not what you can do, but what local health authorities are advising that you should do...”

Two additional Dallas County residents with COVID-19 have died: A Dallas man in his 60s who was critically ill in a local hospital, and a Grand Prairie man in his 90s who was hospitalized.

Health officials say 65% of the county’s COVID-19 patients who’ve been hospitalized are under 65 years of age. About half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions, but diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients. Of the 125 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Two More Deaths And 143 New Cases In Tarrant County

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Tarrant County.

County health officials describe the deceased as a Fort Worth man in his 50s, and a Fort worth man in his 60s. One had an underlying health condition, according to officials.

Tarrant County now has 90 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. Officials are reporting 143 new cases today, bringing the countywide total of confirmed cases to 2,956. They say 682 people have recovered from the disease.

One COVID-19 Related Death And 26 New COVID-19 Cases In Denton County

Denton County is reporting one additional death “as a result of COVID-19.” This brings the total number of deaths due to the disease in the county to 23.

The man who died was in his 70s and lived in Little Elm.

County health officials are also reporting 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 872 confirmed cases.

Collin County Reports 2 More COVID-19 Related Deaths, 18 New Cases

A 75-year-old Plano man died at a local hospital Wednesday, and an 86-year-old McKinney woman died this morning at an assisted living facility in McKinney, according to Collin County health officials. Both people had underlying health conditions in addition to COVID-19.

Their deaths mark the 23rd and 24th reported among COVID-19 patients in the county.

County health officials reported 18 new cases of the disease, bringing the countywide total of positive diagnoses to 857, including 569 people who have recovered.

Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy

Dallas-based retailer Neiman Marcus is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In announcing the filing, Neiman Marcus’s CEO said it was facing “unprecedented disruption” from the coronavirus pandemic. While true, the company’s financial problems began much earlier than this year.

Leveraged buyouts in 2005 and 2013 added significant debt to Neiman Marcus’ ledger - which is now almost $5 billion. Filing for bankruptcy means the company can try to manage that debt.

Creditors are lending the firm almost $700 million for business to continue. Neiman Marcus said it’ll emerge from bankruptcy this fall.

The company also said temporary closure of stores due to COVID-19 will go through the end of May, although all Texas stores have curbside pickup service.

Gov. Abbott Softens Order Following Outcry Over Jailed Texas Hair Salon Owner

Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed, according to the Associated Press.

Abbott said the new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week. She refused to apologize for repeatedly defying the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.

Dallas County Community College District Will Continue Online Learning Through Fall

The Dallas County Community College District will extend remote online learning through the fall.

“To provide a safe instructional environment in the midst of COVID-19, we would have to individually screen approximately 40,000 students and employees who normally enter our campuses each day,” DCCCD Chancellor Joe May said. “It is simply not feasible to accommodate the volume of daily temperature taking and health monitoring required for the safety of our community.”

The district, in consultation with its Board of Trustees, determined virtual instruction would be the best option going forward.

Army Veteran Leaves Methodist Richardson After 5 Weeks On A Ventilator

After 45 days at Methodist Richardson Medical Center, 70-year-old James Turner received a special sendoff as nurses and doctors lined the center’s lobby while Turner’s family waited to see him.

Turner, a husband and father of five, was finally reunited with his wife of 40 years, Kathy, and his children on Wednesday.

He came to Methodist Richardson on March 22 with COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to the ICU where he spent five weeks on a ventilator. The Vietnam veteran is now in recovery and will go to a rehabilitation center to regain his strength.

Gov. Abbott Announces $5.8 Million For Disaster Crisis Counseling Services

Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received $5.8 million in federal funding to provide counseling services to Texans affected by COVID-19. The funding was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Immediate Services Crisis Counseling and Training Program.

"As Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to provide Texans with access to the mental and emotional support resources they need,” Abbott said.

The grant allows 31 local mental health and behavioral health authorities (LHMAs/LBHAs) to connect Texans to short-term counseling services which will: reduce stress, provide emotional support, assist people in reviewing disaster recovery options, promote healthy coping strategies, connect survivors with the proper agencies and referrals to other disaster recovery programs. It is expected to help more than 260,000 people in the state.

The behavioral health authorities will also partner with community organizations like schools, shelters, nursing homes, emergency responders, and healthcare providers to reach those who need services.

Wednesday, May 6

Cases Continue To Climb In Dallas County, Officials Report 2 More Deaths

There are 246 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County today, the “2nd highest number of positive cases eclipsed only by yesterday,” according to county Judge Clay Jenkins. The county is also reporting two additional deaths.

That brings the total number of cases reported in the county to 4,869, including 123 deaths.

The two people whose deaths are being reported today were a Garland woman in her 80s who lived at a long-term care facility, and a Dallas man in his 80s who died in hospice care.

County health officials say among those hospitalized with the disease, 65% have been under 65 years of age. About half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions, but diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients.

Of the 123 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

5 More Deaths, 127 New Cases In Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials are reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 and 127 new cases today.

The five people whose deaths are being reported today were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth; also, a Keller woman in her 90s and a Benbrook man in his 60s. Officials say they all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 88 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 2,813 confirmed. Cases — 654 people have recovered.

Collin County’s May 6 COVID-19 Numbers

Collin County officials are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of reported cases in the county to 839, including 22 deaths associated with the disease.

Here are some additional data points county health officials released.

There are 260 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

557 people have successfully recovered; 25 are hospitalized; 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 8,656 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 1,334 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

14 New Cases In Denton County

Denton County officials are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 846 confirmed cases.

There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, and according to officials, 406 people have recovered from the disease.

Denton County Public Health will also offer an additional free drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy in Lewisville from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community members must have COVID-19 symptoms or have been symptomatic within the last seven days to get tested. Asymptomatic first responders, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and transportation workers are also eligible for free testing.

Community members must call to pre-register for testing by calling 940-349-2585.

Dallas County Commissioners Pass A Resolution Supporting Mail-In Voting

Dallas County Commissioners have passed a resolution encouraging mail-in voting due to concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes as Texas officials tangle in court with the Democratic Party and voting rights groups over voting by mail.

A state district judge last month issued a ruling that expanded who qualifies for absentee ballots. Attorney General Ken Paxton has appealed the judge's decision.

Tarrant County Opens A New Testing Site In Fort Worth

A new COVID-19 testing site's opened in Tarrant County.

Commissioner Roy Brooks said the new site's located in southeast Fort Worth.

"This is an opportunity for people who may have found testing to be inaccessible before now,” he said.

Officials aren't giving out the specific location because people have to undergo screening first. You can do that online at covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.

Dallas County Commissioners Postpone Vote To Rescind Stay-At-Home Order

Dallas County Commissioners have postponed a vote on rescinding major parts of the county’s stay-at-home order.

It's now set to expire May 15th. Elba Garcia's one of three commissioners who want to keep the order in place.

“We still don’t have enough testing,” she said. “We still don’t have enough tracking. While we do have metrics that we should follow that say that we should see a decrease in 14 days. And we haven’t seen it.”

The order's been adjusted to align with the Governor's rules allowing some nonessential businesses to open to 25% capacity.

But Commissioner J.J. Koch worries about people inadvertently disobeying the county.

“We still have in place a criminal and civil penalty in our orders that’s outside of the governor’s orders,” he said. “So if someone were to go and visit a family member here in Dallas County, they could be subject to that penalty.”

Koch and commissioner John Wiley Price have been pushing to drop the county's order.

Public health officials favor lifting the order only when case counts have declined for two weeks. Daily case counts in Dallas County continue to increase.

Tuesday, May 5

Abbott Says Salons And Barbershops Can Reopen Friday

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen in Texas starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Tuesday.

These establishments must maintain at least 6 ft. between stations and providers can have no more than one customer at a time, he said. Walk-ins can wait inside only if there's enough social distancing.

The governor said face masks were recommended for both the provider and the customer and that they were "the only safe way" to provide service.

Gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen May 18 with safety guidelines in place, Abbott said.

He said the state was still trying to determine a safe way for bars to reopen.

Dallas County Continues To Report Record High Case Numbers, 7 More Deaths

Dallas County health officials are reporting 253 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in the County to 4,623. There have also been seven additional deaths related to the disease reported today, bringing the total number of deaths to 121.

“Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week. We’ve also had seven more deaths,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain 6 ft distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses,”

The seven additional people who died are being described as:

-A Dallas man in his 40s who died in a local hospital.

-A Richardson woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in a local hospital.

-A Dallas man in his 50s who died in hospice care.

-A Dallas man in his 60s who was critically ill in a local hospital.

-A Mesquite man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died there.

-An Irving woman in her 60s who was found at home.

-An Irving man in his 70s who was critically ill in a hospital.

Dallas County health officials say about 79% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals have been critical infrastructure workers from a broad range of sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy and first responders.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, officials report 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. However, diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients.

Officials say about 36% of the 121 deaths reported in the county have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Commissioners Postpone Vote On Rescinding Parts of Stay-At-Home Order

The Dallas County Commissioners Court has postponed a vote on whether to rescind major parts of the county’s stay-at-home order.

The original order from March has been amended over time and is set to expire May 15.

Judge Clay Jenkins and commissioners Teresa Daniel and Elba Garcia have supported keeping the order in place.

"We still don’t have enough testing," Garcia said during Tuesday's meeting. "We still don’t have enough tracking. While we do have metrics that we should follow that say that we should see a decrease in 14 days. And we haven’t seen it."

The order has been adjusted to align with rules from Gov. Greg Abbott allowing some nonessential businesses to open to 25% capacity.

Commissioner J.J. Koch has concerns about people inadvertently disobeying the county.

"We still have in place a criminal and civil penalty in our orders that’s outside of the governor’s orders," he said. "So if someone were to go and visit a family member here in Dallas County, they could be subject to that penalty."

Koch and commissioner John Wiley Price have been pushing to drop the county's order, but public health officials have said the order should be lifted only when there are two weeks of declining case counts.

Tarrant County Reports 6 More Deaths, 62 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 50s, all from Fort Worth; a Keller woman in her 80s and a Grapevine woman in her 80s. Officials say they all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 83 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 and has had 2,686 cases of the disease. Officials say 653 people have recovered.

Denton County Reports 26 New Cases, Opening New Drive-Through Testing Site Friday

Denton County is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing countywide total to 832 confirmed cases. There have been 22 deaths in Denton County related to COVID-19.

County health officials are also opening a new free drive-through testing center Friday.

The testing center will be in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy. in Lewisville. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Community members must register before coming to the testing site by calling 940-349-2585.

Collin County Reports 24 New Cases

Collin county is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 828.

There have been 22 deaths associated with the disease in the county, and health officials say 549 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have successfully recovered.

Here are some other data points county health officials shared today.

There are 257 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

549 people have successfully recovered; 24 are hospitalized; 235 remain in home isolation.

There have been 8,505 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 1,305 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

Dallas County Commissioners Pass Resolution Supporting Mail-In Voting

Dallas County Commissioners have passed a resolution encouraging mail-in voting due to concerns about COVID-19.

Tuesday’s 4-1 vote was a symbolic move, though, as voting by mail is being litigated.

Texas officials are tangling in court with the Democratic Party and voting rights groups over voting by mail. A state district judge issued a ruling last month that expanded who qualifies for absentee ballots.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has appealed the judge's decision.

City of Arlington And Partners Will Distribute 250,000 Free Protective Masks To Businesses And Restaurant Employees

The city of Arlington and its community partners will provide 250,000 free protective masks to employees at Arlington businesses and restaurants on Wednesday, May 6.

The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Staff will deliver the masks via drive-through at the Texas Rangers Parking Lot R through the R1 entrance off Cowboys Way. A separate entrance/exit for media will be located at the R2 entrance off Stadium Drive.

Community partners for the initiative include Tarrant County, the Texas Rangers, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Arlington Management Corporation.

Federal Aid On The Way For Amarillo Meat Plant

The mayor of Amarillo said federal help's on the way after a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply.

Ginger Nelson yesterday said she expects a “strike force” to arrive Monday in the Panhandle.

State officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA.

Dallas County Sees Record Highs In COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County has seen multiple days of record highs in the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county's total case count has now surpassed 4,300.

Last week, health officials attributed the spike to increased testing of asymptomatic frontline workers, like those who work in grocery stores and big box retailers.

On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the number of positive cases continues to trend upwards. He's encouraging residents to practice social distancing, limit outings that aren't absolutely necessary and wear face coverings in public. Based on medical models, Jenkins said he's hopeful Dallas County is nearing the peak of the outbreak.

Tarrant County has also reported a high number of new infections in recent days. The county now has more than 2,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nonessential Dallas Businesses Fined For Opening Early

The Governor over the weekend allowed some businesses across the state to reopen with certain limitations.

But two businesses in Dallas received a thousand dollar fine each for opening too early and violating emergency regulations.

Roxana Rubio with the city told the Dallas Morning News that the Katy Trail Ice House in the Oak Lawn area - and the tanning salon Planet Tan in far North Dallas - had received earlier warnings from code enforcement officers. They failed to close by the time those officers followed up.

Both businesses cited had been designated as nonessential and were not allowed to open until the second phase of the state’s reopening — now planned for May 18th.

Monday, May 4

Denton County Announces 3 New Cases

Denton County's three new COVID-19 cases announced today brings its cumulative total to 806. On Sunday, the county reported four new cases. On Saturday, it reported 13.

The county's death total has remained at 22 since Friday.

15 New COVID-19 Cases In Collin County

Collin County reports 15 new cases of the coronavirus today. That brings its number of current cases to 249, as of 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, five new cases were announced.

The number of deaths stands at 22, and the county's number of total cases — current, died and recovered — is now 804.

Dallas County Reports 237 New Cases, A New High Of Total Daily Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 237 cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily cases reported so far. The total case count in the county is 4,370.

There have been 114 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The additional three deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Tarrant County Announces 40 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 40 new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths. The total number of cases is now 2,624.

One patient was a man in his 80s from Benbrook and the other was a man in his 60s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county now has 77 deaths due to COVID-19.

Dallas-Based Gold's Gym Files For Bankruptcy

Dallas-based Gold’s Gym, one of the largest fitness chains in the country, filed for bankruptcy Monday. Still, its owners said they still expect to temporarily re-open closed gyms as local ordinances allow.

The company published a video statement from Gold's Gym president, Adam Zeitsiff.

“I want to reassure everyone who's watching this video around the world that we are not going out of business,” he said. “Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority for going on 55 years, and we are absolutely not going anywhere.”

Southwest CEO Encourages People To Fly, Says Airplanes Are Safe

The head of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is encouraging people to fly again as carriers roll out new cleaning procedures and require flight attendants and passengers to wear face masks.

CEO Gary Kelly appeared Sunday on the CBS News program, "Face the Nation."

Kelly said he does not think people are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus on an airplane than anywhere else:

"In fact, you just look at the layered approach that we use — it's as safe as an environment as you're going to find,” he said. “We're using hospital quality disinfectants, HIPPA air filters to make sure the air is properly filtered and cleaned."

Southwest reported last week it lost nearly $100 million dollars during the first quarter of the year.

City Of Dallas’ Website Crashes Due To Demand For Rental Assistance Program

Demand for rent and mortgage aid in Dallas crashed the city's website for a while Monday morning.

Officials have set aside $6.1 million for rent and mortgage assistance and $5 million for small businesses. The city began taking applications for the aid Monday -- officials said the website was intermittently unavailable due to high volume.

Residential applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Small business loan and grant applications will be accepted through May 11. If approved, eligible households could get up to $1,500 for up to three months.

Dallas residents and business owners can submit applications online at dallascityhall.com.

University of Texas at Arlington Postpones Search For New President

The University of Texas at Arlington is postponing its search for a new president amid coronavirus concerns.

The Texas Tribune reports UTA is appointing Teik Lim to serve as interim president.

UTA's former president Vistasp Karbhari resigned in March following an investigation into the school's recruitment practices and a lawsuit against the school from a former employee.

Dallas Mayor Says Occupancy Limit Has Challenged Local Businesses

The Governor allowed certain businesses in Texas to reopen over the weekend. But Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told CNN the limitations on that have been a problem.

"I don't think every business has figured out how to make the 25% occupancy limit that's been applied to all these businesses that can reopen work for them,” he said. “They don't really know yet how they're going to execute that."

Johnson said a number of local businesses decided not to reopen because they'd be operating at a loss. He also noted that North Texans aren't rushing to eat out, see movies or participate in other areas of the economy that reopened last week.

Sunday, May 3

Dallas County Reports 234 New Cases, Its Highest Daily Total

Dallas County Health and Human Services announced 234 additional cases of COVID-19, which is the highest daily total the county has seen so far. The total case count in the county is now 4,133.

The county reported an additional death of a woman in her 70s who was a Dallas resident and critically ill in a local hospital.

“I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses.”

Collin County Reports 5 New Cases

Collin County announced 5 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in the county to 789.

There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Denton Announces 4 New Cases

Denton County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total case count in the county to 803.

The total number of residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center with COVID-19 remains at 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains at 19.

Tarrant County Announced 4 New Deaths

Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were announced by Tarrant County Public Health.

The patients included a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s. All four were from Fort Worth and three had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 75 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

City Of Dallas Provides More Information On Relief Programs Launching Monday

The city of Dallas will begin accepting applications for its new rent and relief assistance programs starting Monday, May 4. The city’s office released information about who is eligible for assistance, qualifying documents and the pre-screening process.

Have questions about the City of Dallas COVID-19 relief programs? Check out the following links before you apply: Small Business Continuity Fund FAQs (https://t.co/5C5EdkDQto) & Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program FAQs (https://t.co/AvGXpCP0bm). — Office of Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) May 3, 2020

Applicants will be asked to fill out pre-screening surveys to assess which program will best meet their needs. The surveys will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

