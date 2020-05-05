Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 In Texas As Businesses Reopen

Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.



Watch the press conference live below:



The press conference comes four days after certain businesses began reopening across Texas. Abbott announced last week he was allowing restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums to open at 25% capacity. While some businesses have opted to reopen, others have chosen to remain closed.

The governor said it was not yet safe for salons, barbershops, bars and gyms to open, but if Texans continue safe-distancing practices to prevent new COVID-19 cases, they could be allowed to open mid-May.

It may be weeks before the effects of this first phase of reopening are known. In the meantime, Austin and Travis County leaders have been reminding residents to avoid unnecessary trips, keep a safe distance from others and wear face coverings.

Dr. Mark Escott, the top doctor at Austin Public Health, told Travis County commissioners on Tuesday it’s important to proceed with caution — no one wants to be forced into lockdown.

“And that’s why it’s critical that folks don’t celebrate too much right now, understand the risk is still there, and if we proceed safely, if businesses proceed safely, then we can avoid the inconvenience of that shutdown again,” he said.

