Aaron Dean Indicted On Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Atatiana Jefferson

  • Aaron Dean
    Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in October.
    Tarrant County Jail via Associated Press

The white former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman in her home in October was indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury Friday. 

Aaron Dean shot and killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson on Oct. 12. She was up late playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, who was in the room when she was shot.

An attorney for Jefferson’s family, Lee S. Merritt, said on Twitter that her family was relieved by the indictment, but would not be satisfied until Dean is convicted and receives "appropriate sentencing." 

When Jefferson was shot, Dean and his partner were responding to a call from a neighbor concerned that the door at Jefferson’s mother’s home in east Fort Worth was open in the middle of the night.

Video recorded by Dean’s body camera shows him quietly checking the perimeter of the house, peering into windows, and entering the backyard through a gate in the fence. When he saw Jefferson standing in a back bedroom window, he shouted for her to raise her hands and shot her through the glass. He never identified himself as an officer.

Atatiana Jefferson
Credit Jefferson's family via Associated press

Dean resigned from the force two days later and was arrested.

Jefferson, 28, worked selling pharmaceutical equipment and was studying for the medical school entrance exam. She’d moved in with her mother, who’d been unwell, to help out.

