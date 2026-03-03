O'Hare, Simmons take the lead in early voting for Tarrant County judge primary elections

Tarrant County's Judge Tim O'Hare and Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons are ahead in early voting results in their primary elections, unofficial results show.

Republican candidate O’ Hare received 74,252 votes, or 88.19% while Robert Buker got 9,946 votes (11.81%) in early voting reports.

Democratic candidate Simmons got 69,210 votes, or 61.79% in early votes; Millenium Anton Woods, Jr., received 12,716, (11.35%) of the votes. The democratic primary ballot also showed U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey and he received 30,086 (26.86%) of the votes, although he dropped out of the race in December.

The Tarrant County Judge is elected every four years and oversees the county’s “policy-making body” known as the Commissioners Court. Among several duties, the court approves the county budget, transportation, public health, property tax rates and manages county buildings and infrastructure.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.