Meet the candidates running for Tarrant County Judge this primary election

Several candidates are eyeing the Tarrant County Judge position in this year’s upcoming election.

A county judge is elected to serve a four-year term and oversees the county’s “policy-making body” known as the Commissioners Court. Duties of the court include approving the county budget, transportation, public health, property tax rates and overseeing county buildings and infrastructure.

The county judge also manages financial, budgetary, and administrative matters.

In Tarrant County specifically, the county judge serves as the Chair of the Election Commission and Chair of the Workforce Governing Board and is a member of several other boards.

Here are the candidates on the ballot for primary election on March 3:

Republican candidates

Tim O’ Hare

Tim O’ Hare, 58, has served as Tarrant County Judge since 2023 when he was first elected. O’Hare “has ushered in a new era of accountability, efficiency, and conservative governance,” according to his campaign website. He announced his bid for re-election last July.

In 2023, O’Hare, District Attorney Phil Sorrells and Sheriff Bill Waybourn, all Republicans, created the Election Integrity Task Force to help combat against voter fraud despite rare incidents of election crimes.

Last year, he proposed a mid-decade redistricting of the county’s precincts intended to increase the Republican majority on the commissioners court. Despite backlash from residents and advocacy groups, the more GOP-friendly map was approved by commissioners.

The new map prompted two lawsuits accusing the county of racial gerrymandering and violation of voting rights. O’Hare argued the map was legal and did not violate racial gerrymandering laws, and the two suits were later dismissed or dropped.

On his website, O’Hare said he’s committed to “preserving the conservative values that make Texas strong.”

More information about O’Hare can be found on his campaign website: https://www.electtimohare.com/

Robert Trevor Buker

Robert Buker, 42, is running against Time O’ Hare for the Republican candidacy for a second time, first running against the county judge in 2022.

Buker’s campaign focuses on accountability, safety, and responsible growth. His website emphasizes his concerns on several things, including public safety and jail oversight, restoring regular commissioner court meetings and “preserving meaningful in-person public comment.”

The scheduled commissioners court meetings have been reduced several times in recent years. The weekly meetings were cut to two meetings per month in 2024 and cut again to one meeting a month in 2025.

Before entering local politics, Buker worked in correctional facilities and now works in behavioral health security.

More information can be found about Buker on his campaign website: https://www.buker-4-tarrant-county-judge.com/

Democratic candidates

Alisa Simmons

Alisa Simmons, 62, has served on commissioners court for Precinct 2 since 2022 and announced her intent to run for county judge in December.

Simmons is challenging her colleague O’ Hare for his seat, saying the current court is too focused on partisan fighting. Simmons and O’Hare are known for clashing during commissioner’s court meetings ever since they both joined the court.

She has opposed O’Hare ‘s views on issues like jail accountability at the sheriff’s office amid custody deaths, meeting decorum, and the county’s new redistricting. Simmons accused the new map of discriminating against Black and Latino voters.

In response to a questionnaire from the Fort Worth Report, Simmons said her top priorities include fiscal stability, mental and behavioral health, and accountability in jail operations and jail deaths.

“These three priorities are connected: responsible budgeting, a strong mental health system, and humane, accountable jail operations are essential to restoring trust, protecting lives, and governing with integrity,” Simmons said.

Before becoming Precinct 2 Commissioner, Simmons worked as a journalist, county 911 administrator and president of the Arlington NAACP.

More information can be found about Simmons on her campaign website: https://votealisasimmons.com/

Millenium Anton C. Woods, Jr.

Millenium Anton Woods, Jr., 26 is the other Democratic candidate running for county judge. Woods previously ran for Fort Worth Mayor in 2025, losing to Mattie Parker.

Woods does not have a campaign website but works as a private contractor, according to his responses to a candidate survey last year. KERA News was unable to find more information about Woods, and he did not complete a questionnaire about his bid for county judge.

