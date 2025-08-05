© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tarrant County commissioners reduce meeting schedule to once a month

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:26 PM CDT
A photo of the seal of Tarrant County hung up on a wall, a star with a laurel around it, fronted by an American flag, Texas flag and county flag.
Emily Nava
/
KERA
Tarrant County commissioners, who voted Aug. 5 to meet once a month, have met about twice monthly since 2023.

Starting in October, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court will meet just once a month, down from the previous twice-a-month schedule.

Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to cut the number of public meetings. Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare said fewer meetings would give county staff more time to research issues that will come up at meetings and prepare for discussion.

Democratic commissioners Alisa Simmons and Roderick Miles Jr. both opposed the change, arguing that people need more opportunities, not fewer, to address their commissioners.

“Reducing the frequency of our meetings undermines government transparency and accountability, in my opinion,” Miles said.

Miles pointed out commissioners are well-compensated for their work. Each commissioner makes more than $200,000 a year.

Republican Commissioner Matt Krause said he’s willing to give the new schedule a try.

“It might actually focus community engagement more than the others,” he said.

And if the new schedule doesn’t work, the county can always change it back, Krause said.

People who show up at every commissioners court meeting criticized the once-a-month schedule as undemocratic.

“Is it because you find it unpleasant to hear from the public?” Katherine Godby said.

The meetings definitely can be unpleasant, Godby said, but she pointed out Fort Worth City Council members make far less money and meet multiple times a month.

Tarrant County commissioners used to meet weekly until December 2023, when they started meeting on the first and third Tuesday of each month, according to the court's website.

Other major Texas counties, like Dallas County and Bexar County, meet more than once a month.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Tarrant CountyTarrant County Commissioners CourtKERA News
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Related Content