Tarrant County commissioners reduce meeting schedule to once a month

Starting in October, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court will meet just once a month, down from the previous twice-a-month schedule.

Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to cut the number of public meetings. Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare said fewer meetings would give county staff more time to research issues that will come up at meetings and prepare for discussion.

Democratic commissioners Alisa Simmons and Roderick Miles Jr. both opposed the change, arguing that people need more opportunities, not fewer, to address their commissioners.

“Reducing the frequency of our meetings undermines government transparency and accountability, in my opinion,” Miles said.

Miles pointed out commissioners are well-compensated for their work. Each commissioner makes more than $200,000 a year.

Republican Commissioner Matt Krause said he’s willing to give the new schedule a try.

“It might actually focus community engagement more than the others,” he said.

And if the new schedule doesn’t work, the county can always change it back, Krause said.

People who show up at every commissioners court meeting criticized the once-a-month schedule as undemocratic.

“Is it because you find it unpleasant to hear from the public?” Katherine Godby said.

The meetings definitely can be unpleasant, Godby said, but she pointed out Fort Worth City Council members make far less money and meet multiple times a month .

Tarrant County commissioners used to meet weekly until December 2023, when they started meeting on the first and third Tuesday of each month, according to the court's website.

Other major Texas counties, like Dallas County and Bexar County, meet more than once a month.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org .