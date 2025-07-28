Tarrant County rental assistance employees told to find new jobs – before vote to eliminate agency

Employees with the Tarrant County Department of Human Services have been told they're losing their jobs in September, even though county commissioners have not yet voted to eliminate the agency.

Human Services is the county agency that offers rent and utility assistance to people in crisis. Two commissioners have said the department is on the chopping block during this summer’s upcoming budget talks.

Commissioners have not yet publicly discussed next year's budget. They usually debate it in August and approve it in September. But KERA News obtained a termination letter sent to a Department of Human Services worker that’s dated June 25.

“This memo serves as formal notification that your position with Tarrant County will no longer be funded as of September 30, 2025,” the memo reads. “Consequently, your employment with Tarrant County will end at the close of business on September 30, 2025."

This letter, obtained by KERA News, advised a Tarrant County Department of Human Services employee they would no longer be employed by September 30, even though county commissioners have not yet voted to eliminate the department. The department offers rent and utility assistance to people in financial crisis, as well as vouchers for personal hygiene supplies.

The county’s current fiscal year — which budgeted about $4 million for the department — ends September 30 .

Democratic County Commissioner Alisa Simmons said in a TikTok posted June 22 all the department’s employees have been told they’re losing their jobs.

Tarrant County did not respond to a request for comment from KERA News, asking why employees were notified of their termination before any vote on eliminating their department.

Tarrant County also did not answer a question about how many employees would be affected. The department had 25 employees under Lisa Martin, the director who retired in May, she told KERA News last week.

The memo encourages employees to apply for other jobs within the county and offers information about how to apply for unemployment benefits.

“We appreciate your dedication and contributions during your tenure with Tarrant County, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” the memo reads.

In the 2024 fiscal year, the Department of Human Services gave out 350 rent vouchers, almost 4,600 utility assistance vouchers, and 1,000 food and hygiene vouchers, according to county records.

The department's website was not accepting new requests for service as of Monday morning.

Dylan Duke / KERA Bishop Mark Kirkland of Greater St. Mark Ministries in Fort Worth addresses Tarrant County commissioners on Tues., May 20, 2025. Commissioners are in charge of the county budget and may vote to eliminate the county agency that gives out rental aid.

The county could provide financial aid services more effectively by partnering with local nonprofits, Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez told KERA News last week.

“The expectation is that there will be zero service impact,” Ramirez said. “If anything, service will improve from shifting to this model.”

The cost of running the department outweighs the aid dollars the department gives out, he said. According to Ramirez, the county distributed about $1 million in aid in fiscal year 2024, with personnel costs of about $2.5 million.

Mary Almendarez, who helped lead the Department of Human Services until her retirement in 2014, said that’s not a fair comparison. Employees do more than disburse aid. They also work with clients to figure out if they're eligible and create case plans for them, she said.

“All that is not counted towards the amount of assistance that Tarrant County spends," she said. "All that time is reflected in personnel time, and I don’t believe Commissioner Ramirez is seeing that."

Nonprofits usually focus on a single region or population, so it will be hard to find a replacement for the countywide Department of Human Services, Almendarez said. To her, employees should have been given the chance to fix any problems commissioners have with the agency.

The Department of Human Services isn’t the only county agency facing layoffs this year. Tarrant County Public Health laid off 63 people after four programs lost federal grant funding.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org .