Gov. Abbott asks Collin, Dallas counties to investigate Islamic mediation groups

Gov. Greg Abbott wants local and state officials to investigate Islamic mediation groups operating in Collin and Dallas counties.

Abbott sent a letter Wednesday to the district attorneys and sheriffs of both counties asking to work with Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Freeman Martin in probing certain entities that may be "masquerading" as legal courts that "carry the authority to bind individuals to Islamic code, thereby preempting state and federal laws."

Abbott points to Islamic Tribunal in Dallas, which he referred to as "Sharia courts" acting as courts of law while not having the jurisdiction to do so.

"These tribunals have no legal authority in our state," Abbott said on X. "Only Texas laws enforced by Texas courts govern our people."

The Islamic Tribunal stipulates on its website that it is not a law firm, its members are not lawyers and they do not provide legal advice, but the group describes itself as an organization that resolves disputes according to Islamic law.

"These proceedings must be conducted in accordance with the law of the land; local, state and federal within the United States," the website reads. "Through effective mediation and arbitration, decisions can be made that are stipulated in the Shari’ah and adhering to the binding, ethical and legal code that exists within this country with the final approval of the relevant courts and judges."

The Collin County Sheriff's Office declined to comment to KERA News. KERA News also reached out to the Islamic Tribunal, and the Dallas County Sheriff's and DA's offices and will update this story with any response.

Wednesday's letter comes a day after Abbott designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations.

CAIR’s Texas chapter called Abbott “increasingly deranged” amid Wednesday’s letter and called his claims of sharia courts an “anti-Muslim conspiracy theory.”

"Greg Abbott appears to understand the law as well as he understands Texas Muslims - not at all,” CAIR-Texas’ statement read. “If Abbott is referring to private arbitration that businesses, religious communities, and others sometimes choose to engage in, every American has the right to engage in voluntary arbitration, only official courts can enforce private arbitration decisions, and such decisions must not violate public policy or the law.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.