Tarrant County Democratic Party chair resigns; local leaders optimistic about transition

Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Crystal Gayden announced her resignation June 1, leaving the organization in a state of uncertainty and weary optimism.

Gayden, an attorney, has held the position since 2023. Recent months saw her tenure marked by a controversial “strategic restructure,” in which all three of the organization’s paid staff were laid off, as well as an emphasis on rallying support against a GOP-led effort to redistrict the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

The Tarrant County Democratic Party — which is now entirely run by volunteers — will elect a new chair in a special, virtual election scheduled for July 7. Until then, Gayden will continue her responsibilities.

Gayden declined to comment.

Local Democratic leaders expressed hope that Gayden’s exit marks a new chapter in the party, and they said their new leader will enter at a time when Democrats are mobilized and ready to enter the midterm election season with force.

Newly elected Fort Worth City Council member Deborah Peoples, who led the Tarrant County Democrats for a decade, said she appreciates Gayden’s leadership, and “good leaders know when to step aside.” She said the party is stronger than ever, and that negative headlines are a result of the Tarrant County Democrats being misunderstood.

“We’re an odd bunch,” she said.

She pointed to the June 3 county commissioners meeting as a sign of the party’s strength. As commissioners approved new precinct maps along party lines, more than 200 residents, mayors and community leaders signed up to protest the mid-census redistricting.

Allison Campolo, who became chair of the party in 2021 and resigned in 2023, announced she was running for the position on June 3 over social media. Campolo has been an active leader organizing against the county’s redistricting.

Former Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Allison Campolo speaks against Republican county commissioners' effort to redraw the county's commissioner precinct maps. Two Republican commissioners have said they want to redraw the maps to have a larger majority on the court. (Miranda Suarez | KERA News) Campolo told the Report that her inspiration to run for the position came Tuesday, as she watched Democrats show up and organize against the redistricting effort.

“I’m also fueled by, to be quite candid, my rage against what happened on Tuesday,” she said. “These are really serious injustices happening against Tarrant County voters, trying to silence people and reduce their voting power.”

I'm running for @TarrantDemParty Chair (again).I'm sorry to see @crystalgaydentx go. However, my fire to make November 2026 a banner year for Tarrant Democrats is hotter than ever, and I'm ready to do my part.Precinct Chairs, you'll be hearing from me. Thank you for all you do— Dr. Allison Campolo (@AllisonCampolo) June 4, 2025The redistricting prompted a lawsuit, with opponents accusing the new maps of racially gerrymandering the county.

Democrats were recently invigorated by several key wins in May 3 local elections, which saw 14 Republican-backed candidates lose in school boards and city councils across the county.

Despite the losses, Tarrant Republicans have expressed confidence in their voter foothold, particularly since President Donald Trump secured 51.82% of the county’s vote in 2024. Trump’s victory reverted the county to red after former President Joe Biden narrowly secured its majority in the 2020 presidential election, becoming the first Democrat to do so since 1964.

Campolo doesn’t place much emphasis on the 2024 presidential election loss, and she said that the election year was going to be a tough year for Democrats, no matter who was the local chair.

“Crystal did as best a job as she could in that very challenging political atmosphere,” Campolo said. She added that since the November election, she’s constantly seen new faces at Democratic rallies joining the party’s cause — an “amazing thing for a county party.”

Jake Davis, the former finance director of the Tarrant County Democratic Party who was laid off in March, said Gayden’s resignation “could not have come quickly enough.” He said it’s time for new leadership that is honest with volunteers, staff and the region.

Kat Cano, a precinct chair of the organization, said that the party is working as a team through its recent drama and the layoffs. She feels now is a good time to make the transition to new leadership, as the midterms are far off.

“Some people think we’ve had a transition between too many chairs, but people don’t understand the reasons for that,” Cano said. “When you’re outside of the party, it’s easy to look at it and say, ‘This is chaotic and disorganized.’ But, in my opinion, it’s a good chance to sort of re-review everything about the organization.”

She said that in light of the party's new transition season, the general feeling among Democratic volunteers is positive. While some celebrated Gayden’s exit, Cano feels the broader Democratic sentiment is more focused on the future.

“No one’s really looking at legacy right now, we’re all very much focused on what we’re going to do going forward,” she said.

Peoples echoed Cano’s sentiment, saying turnover was a natural opportunity for the organization to grow. When precinct chairs elect a new leader in the July special election, Peoples wants to see a new, fresh face in leadership.

In Gayden’s resignation letter, she said that since taking office, the party has “made tremendous strides to strengthen and re-energize.” She highlighted progress in grassroots organizing, voter education and turnout in local elections, improving Democratic visibility and elevating voices of historically underrepresented groups, particularly Black women, young voters and working-class families.

“As I prepare to step aside, I do so with excitement and full confidence in the promise of new leadership,” Gayden wrote.

In regards to the search for new leadership, Cano applauded Campolo’s recent and historic leadership, and she’d like to see her reassume the role. That said, she’s looking forward to seeing who else steps up.

“I don’t think what has been in the past is relevant at all,” Cano said. “The only thing that matters is, ‘What are you going to do going forward? What are you going to do for the primaries? What are you going to do for the next election cycle?’”

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

