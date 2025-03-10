Christi Craddick, Don Huffines announce bids for Texas comptroller

Texas Railroad Commission Chair Christi Craddick and former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines announced Friday they are running for comptroller, minutes after the office’s current occupant, Glenn Hegar, was named chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

Hegar’s impending departure from the comptroller’s seat creates a rare opening for one of Texas’ coveted statewide offices, most of which have remained occupied for the last decade.

Once Hegar leaves office, Gov. Greg Abbott will be tasked with appointing a replacement to serve out the remainder of his term, which runs through January 2027. The seat is up for reelection in 2026.

The comptroller serves as the state’s chief financial officer, accountant, revenue estimator and treasurer.

Abbott has not revealed his pick to succeed Hegar.

Huffines, a businessman and GOP donor who challenged Abbott unsuccessfully in the 2022 gubernatorial primary, pledged to spend at least $10 million on his comptroller bid. If elected, he said, “I will DOGE Texas by exposing waste, fraud, and abuse in government to increase efficiency and put every penny we save into property tax relief.”

Craddick, a Republican, has served on the oil-and-gas-regulating Texas Railroad Commission since 2012. She easily cruised to reelection last year, winning another six-year term through the end of 2030. She will not have to give up her seat on the commission to run for comptroller.

Craddick, an attorney from Midland, is the daughter of Rep. Tom Craddick, a former House speaker.

“Serving for more than a decade as Railroad Commissioner has uniquely prepared me to help Texas build upon its momentum as the economic engine of the United States,” Christi Craddick said in a statement. She added that during her time on the commission, “we have managed our work with efficiency, transparency, and common sense, reflecting the bedrock principles the Texas economy has been built upon.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/03/07/texas-comptroller-christi-craddick-don-huffines-2026-glenn-hegar/.

