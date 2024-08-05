Money tied to developers adds to war chests for multiple Denton council candidates. Is it ethical?

Earlier this month, North Texas real estate developer Hillwood announced it had finalized plans for a 6,000-home development on 3,200 acres in Denton. The company plans to break ground in September with 700 homes in a residential mixed-use development called Landmark.

Jessica Tobias / For the DRC Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth meets some of the new Downtown Denton Ambassadors in January.

“The Landmark project represents progress in our commitment to sustainable growth, which will bring vibrant living and recreational spaces to the City of Denton,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said in a July 18 news release from Hillwood. “I look forward to seeing this dynamic community come to life, driving economic development and creating a thriving environment.”