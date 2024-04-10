Arlington City Council candidates address public safety, economic development plans in forum

Arlington City Council candidates laid out their platforms during a forum organized by the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning.

Candidates for the four council races – two of which are contested – had nine minutes to answer prepared questions about topics including economic development, creating a more equitable city and small business support.

Multiple candidates listed public safety among their chief concerns in the race.

“Crime is low in Arlington, but we need to make sure as we grow, we keep it low,” said Mauricio Galante, candidate for District 1.

Galante said he would prioritize the completion of the police substation in north Arlington that voters approved during last May’s bond election and encourage city government to invest in crime prevention technology.

Galante is one of three candidates for the open North Arlington race. His opponents are Tim Goss and Jacob Franklin.

As incumbent District 7 candidate Bowie Hogg sees it, the most dangerous parts of the city are its intersections as motorists run red lights.

“You hear from multiple residents, we see hotspots in the city. People are running lights, they’re driving crazy, and do have to increase the patrol,” he said.

Chris “Dobi” Dobson, who is running against Hogg for the at-large seat, did not attend the forum.

Incumbent Raul Gonzalez, who is running unopposed for District 2, said his two main issues for his third and final term in office are strong neighborhoods and crime.

“We’re adding more police to be on patrol. Our crime rates are down; they can always get better. People have to feel safe. They have to be heard,” Gonzalez said.

Early voting runs April 22-30 for the May 4 election.



Growth, development, infrastructure

With less than 4,000 acres of vacant and developable land left in the city, both current and future city council members will continue to face important decisions about Arlington’s continued growth.

Goss said north Arlington residents are more interested in bringing in higher-paying jobs, support for small businesses and bringing in more restaurants and retailers.

“It’s become apparent that north Arlington has reached its limit for multifamily housing. Residents overwhelmingly oppose any further apartment development at this juncture. Doesn’t mean they won’t want it in the future, but right now, they’re wanting a different focus,” Goss said.

Long Pham, incumbent District 6 council member, said the city can work with developers to find spaces to build more housing – and different types of it – to curb rising housing costs.

“Affordable housing, that’s kind of a misnomer. I think now, you talk about attainable housing. Can you do that?” Pham said.

Pham is running unopposed.

Franklin said if elected, he would encourage investment in public transportation as well as affordable housing. He said improving walkability in the city and more transit access would help people be able to visit and support local businesses.

“We can also make sure that residents’ basic needs are met so they can have the extra funds to go out and spend on businesses and keep our community growing,” he said.



Small businesses, economic development

Several candidates said the city should help small businesses compete for city contracts.

Goss said the city could establish a preference for locally owned businesses during the city contract procurement process.

“By prioritizing local businesses and procurement, cities can not only stimulate economic development within their own community but foster a sense of belonging and pride with their residents,” he said.

Galante said the city and chamber provides multiple resources for local businesses and should continue to do so. Businesses can also support one another through collaboration – advertising for one another and partnering for sales and events.

“It’s so important to create that web of cross-promoting. It strengthens everybody’s business in the city,” he said.

Galante added that the city should look to simplify regulatory and permitting processes.

“When somebody is opening a business or investing in the city, they need to know how long it takes,” he said.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.