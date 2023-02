How to watch Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his State of the State address in San Marcos on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

The governor will outline his priorities for the 88th legislative session and is expected to reiterate his vision for a more conservative Texas, with an emphasis on education and border security, among other issues.

The address will air live on KUT 90.5 and on Nexstar television stations across the state, including KXAN. A livestream will be added to this page when it becomes available shortly before 7 p.m.

Find a Nexstar station in Texas:

KTAB (CBS) in Abilene

KAMR (NBC) in Amarillo

KXAN (NBC) in Austin

KDAF (CW) in Dallas

KTSM (NBC) in El Paso

KVEO/KGBT (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville

KIAH (CW) in Houston

KAMC/KLBK (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock

KMID (ABC) in Midland/Odessa

KLST (CBS) in San Angelo

KSHV (FOX) in Shreveport, La.

KETK (NBC) in Tyler

KWKT (FOX) in Waco

KFDX (NBC) in Wichita Falls

