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Missouri woman indicted over alleged threats against Austin Metcalf's family

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published September 18, 2026 at 7:44 PM CDT
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A Facebook Messenger exchange included in a federal indictment shows alleged threats made against a member of Austin Metcalf's family.

A Kansas City, Missouri, woman faces three federal charges after prosecutors say she threatened members of Austin Metcalf's family during the Karmelo Anthony murder trial.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Jay R. Combs confirmed the connection to the Metcalfs during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Metcalf, 17, was fatally stabbed at a high school track meet. Anthony was convicted of murder in June and sentenced to 35 years in prison. A judge denied his motion for a new trial in August.

The case drew national attention and sparked heated debate online, including discussions about race. Metcalf is white and Anthony is Black.

Both families have faced harassment and threats during the case.

In the months since Metcalf's death, the case has continued to generate significant attention online, including reports of threats involving people connected to the case.

Sharifa Nicole Henderson, 34, was indicted Sept. 9 on three counts of interstate threatening communications. Federal prosecutors allege Henderson sent threatening messages through Facebook Messenger and made a threatening phone call in June.

According to the indictment, one message allegedly threatened to kill a member of the victim's family and put them in a body bag. Prosecutors say another threat included an allegation that Henderson would "demolish" the family and strangle a family member.

Investigators say they used phone records, social media accounts and other evidence to identify Henderson. She was arrested Sept. 11 in Kansas City and made an initial appearance in federal court. She is being transported to the Eastern District of Texas.

If convicted, Henderson faces up to five years in federal prison on each count and a fine of up to $250,000.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
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