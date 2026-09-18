Arlington police officer fatally shoots armed man during a mental health crisis

An Arlington police officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife and experiencing a mental health crisis Thursday.

The shooting came after the officer responded to a report regarding a suicidal individual, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Around 10:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of W. Lovers Lane, where they were told a 911 caller indicated a man in the home was making suicidal comments and had access to knives, police said.

After arriving at the scene the 911 caller met the responding officers at the front door. They were led to the room with the man was in, where they heard yelling as they approached the door and were told another family member was also in the room, according to APD.

Officers opened the door to the room and removed the family member, according to the police.

Lt. Courtney White broke down the incident in a press conference Friday morning.

“One of the officers entered the room, the man was still inside. He became upset and pulled a large knife,” White said. “The officer gave multiple verbal commands to the man to drop the knife, in which he did not comply. The man then moved towards the officer, still holding the knife. The officer fired their service weapon multiple times, striking the man.”

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and he was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the statement. The man's name has not been released.

No one else was injured.

Arlington PD has initiated both criminal and administrative investigations. All four officers who responded to the call will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.