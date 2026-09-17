Metrocare to get $1M from Dallas County despite uncertain future

Dallas County commissioners have approved paying Metrocare more than $1 million, despite its uncertain future.

The money for the struggling mental health care provider already had been budgeted for fiscal year 2027 last month.

Payments for executed contracts were earmarked at more than $220,000 for the Safe Haven program, more than $330,000 for Behavior Treatment Services and $660,000 for Personal Family Assistance.

Metrocare is Dallas County's largest mental health and developmental disability services provider and among the state's busiest community mental health centers.

It serves as the county’s Local Intellectual and Developmental Disability Authority.

Assistant County Administrator Charles Reed said the money helps meet state criteria.

“These programs generally are the ones we fund so that we can provide our 10 percent match to Metrocare as our designated LIDDA," he said. "Their contract with the state of Texas requires a local match of 10 percent of the total value."

Commissioner John Wiley Price said he was concerned Metrocare may not be able to fulfill its share of funding, although he also was sympathetic to those who need low cost or free mental health care and disability services.

Commissioner Elba Garcia says now more than ever they need funding.

"I would say that given where they are, they really need our match," she said.

In June, commissioners approved a recommendation for an interim CFO to guide a transitional restructuring.

A consulting firm took over for 11 weeks.

By Aug. 31 about 200 employees had been laid off with about 100 more expected in the coming months, according to some employees. About 8-12 percent total staff cuts had been previously suggested for the approximately 1,000 workers.

Pay was cut for workers who specifically fall under LIDDA — directors by 3 percent and bilingual staff by about 1.5 percent, according to some employees.

Metrocare's former chief financial officer Lucas Wilson resigned within the past year.

Instead of choosing one new CFO, healthcare solutions firm Gibbins Advisors was paid $600,000 to take over.

A $15 million shortfall had been forecast, following last year's

Southern Dallas County facility opening, more staff and fewer paying patients.

Health Spending Account employee benefit payments are expected to stop by December, employees say.

Medical insurance premiums had been free for employees, but they are now charged $100 per pay check, they said.

Metrocare employees and staff also said HSA and retirement account contribution matches have not been fulfilled since about March.

They said they have been told that those payments will be made retroactively by the end of this year, but that anyone laid off would not receive owed back payments.

Performance-based bonuses scheduled to be paid last April were canceled two weeks before they were due, according to employees.

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