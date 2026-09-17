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Metrocare to get $1M from Dallas County despite uncertain future

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:44 PM CDT
Several people hold a yellow ribbon in front of a building that says "Metrocare." There are orange, blue and clear balloons tied to two posts. One man holds a ceremonial pair of scissors.
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA
Employees celebrate the opening of Metrocare's clinic in southeast Dallas in February 2025. The Elam Family Mental Health offers walk-in appointments regardless of patients' ability to pay. Dallas County has moved forward with FY2027 budget funding for Metrocare.

Dallas County commissioners have approved paying Metrocare more than $1 million, despite its uncertain future.

The money for the struggling mental health care provider already had been budgeted for fiscal year 2027 last month.

Payments for executed contracts were earmarked at more than $220,000 for the Safe Haven program, more than $330,000 for Behavior Treatment Services and $660,000 for Personal Family Assistance.

Metrocare is Dallas County's largest mental health and developmental disability services provider and among the state's busiest community mental health centers.

It serves as the county’s Local Intellectual and Developmental Disability Authority.

Assistant County Administrator Charles Reed said the money helps meet state criteria.

“These programs generally are the ones we fund so that we can provide our 10 percent match to Metrocare as our designated LIDDA," he said. "Their contract with the state of Texas requires a local match of 10 percent of the total value."

Commissioner John Wiley Price said he was concerned Metrocare may not be able to fulfill its share of funding, although he also was sympathetic to those who need low cost or free mental health care and disability services.

Commissioner Elba Garcia says now more than ever they need funding.

"I would say that given where they are, they really need our match," she said.

In June, commissioners approved a recommendation for an interim CFO to guide a transitional restructuring.

A consulting firm took over for 11 weeks.

By Aug. 31 about 200 employees had been laid off with about 100 more expected in the coming months, according to some employees. About 8-12 percent total staff cuts had been previously suggested for the approximately 1,000 workers.

Pay was cut for workers who specifically fall under LIDDA — directors by 3 percent and bilingual staff by about 1.5 percent, according to some employees.

Metrocare's former chief financial officer Lucas Wilson resigned within the past year.

Instead of choosing one new CFO, healthcare solutions firm Gibbins Advisors was paid $600,000 to take over.

A $15 million shortfall had been forecast, following last year's
Southern Dallas County facility opening, more staff and fewer paying patients.

Health Spending Account employee benefit payments are expected to stop by December, employees say.

Medical insurance premiums had been free for employees, but they are now charged $100 per pay check, they said.

Metrocare employees and staff also said HSA and retirement account contribution matches have not been fulfilled since about March.

They said they have been told that those payments will be made retroactively by the end of this year, but that anyone laid off would not receive owed back payments.

Performance-based bonuses scheduled to be paid last April were canceled two weeks before they were due, according to employees.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

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Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityGovernmentDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County CommissionerMetrocareMental Health CareMental illnessbudgetHealth & Wellness
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
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