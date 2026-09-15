Chic Boutique provides free formal wear to Grapevine-Colleyville students for homecoming

Believe it or not, Texas high schools are already gearing up for homecoming season — putting together their mums, spirit week outfits and planning what to wear for the dance.

With the formal attire, flowers, dinner and everything else associated with the event, it can be an expensive undertaking, but the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District is working to help families cut down on costs.

Kira Allen-Lowe There are racks of formal dresses and suits for students to choose from at Chic Boutique

The Chic Boutique is a complimentary formal wear resource for all GCISD students, regardless of family income. Members of the community donate their gently used prom or homecoming dresses for other students in the district to wear.

Kira Allen-Lowe helps run the Chic Boutique, and joined NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to talk about how the organization is making a difference.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the conversation in full, click the 'listen' button above.

How Chic Boutique is making a difference

Allen-Lowe says she and her business partner, Jenny Royal, focus only on Chic Boutique.

"Before, this had been always a project for somebody, but they were full-time employees and so it was kind of their second baby, so to speak," she said. "For Jenny and I, this is a love project and so we pour everything into it."

Last year, Chic Boutique provided 107 dresses to students in the district. They have also started offering menswear.

Students feel the benefit

Regardless of family income, Chic Boutique is open to all. Allen-Lowe says some students would not go to formal events without this resource.

"We do not ask for income requirements or anything else," she said. "[Students are] able to come here and shop without any IDs or anything like that, and come look for jewelry or shoes if you've already found your dress. There's no checking to see who has what."

Kira Allen-Lowe The Chic Boutique gets dress donations of all types, sizes, and from all decades. This '80s gown is proudly on display, ready for another spin.

For Allen-Lowe, the work pays off when she sees students gleam with joy after finding an outfit for prom or homecoming that they can wear, free of charge.

"It's just the idea of seeing the instant gratification in the kids' faces when they find the "it" dress, and knowing that they don't have to pay astronomical prices for it," she said.

Have a formal dress taking up space in your closet? Chic Boutique takes donations at the main reception of the GCISD Administration Building during standard business hours.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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