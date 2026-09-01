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Colleyville woman started a non-profit to 'make volunteering simple and inclusive.'

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published September 1, 2026 at 9:12 AM CDT
Volunteers can get connected with a variety of non-profits in need of assistance
Maitry Shah
/
Charities 2 Love
Through Charities 2 Love, volunteers can get connected with a variety of non-profits in need of assistance.

Many communities in North Texas are supported by the work of charity organizations, that in turn rely on volunteers.

As a career volunteer coordinator, Maitry Shah discovered that a lot of people want to help, but don't know where to start.

That's why she started Charities 2 Love, where she aimed to set the record straight on what it takes to volunteer, and to recruit volunteers to help some of the newest and smallest charities trying to break through and make a difference.

Shah sat down with NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to share more about her mission.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear to this conversation in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

Volunteers help assemble backpacks and school supplies at an event this July.
Maitry Shah
Volunteers help assemble backpacks and school supplies at an event this July.

Variety of opportunities

Shah explained that volunteering can take a variety of shapes, and there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to volunteerism.

"Whether you want to volunteer at home, whether you're at work and your team at work wants to take an hour out and serve, we want to offer opportunities for anybody that feels like they want to make a difference," she said.

One of the ways volunteers can help is through virtual volunteering. Shah says Charities 2 Love started offering virtual opportunities in 2023.

"We had one of the non-profits that we serve say that they needed some snack bags [during the winter] and we're like 'sure, let's try it,'" she said. "We put a call to action out and we got great response from our volunteers, so we made that a virtual volunteer year-round opportunity. Since then, our volunteers have created 3,000 snack bags."

Why not pick one cause?

Shah says she gets asked this question all the time.

"We are Charities 2 Love," she said. "We serve so many causes and truly, it is because there are so many causes out there, whether that's serving women, children, seniors, hunger, homelessness. To me, they are all special."

Volunteers gather at an event with the Color Me Safe Foundation to support children in crisis
Maitry Shah
Volunteers gather at an event with the Color Me Safe Foundation to support children in crisis

"Every volunteer event has a unique element to it because the volunteers bring energy," Shah said. "The non-profits we serve, they come and they bring their own energy and then the combination is just magic."

Interested in being connected to a charity in need of volunteers? The Charities 2 Love events calendar and virtual opportunities can be found online.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News NTX NowNTX Caresvolunteeringcharity
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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