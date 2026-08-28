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New study: Could GLP-1s help stop breast cancer recurrence?

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:07 PM CDT
Obesity and significant weight gain after a breast cancer diagnosis can increase the risk of recurrence. Dr. Joyce O’Shaughnessy is studying whether the tirzepatide, or GLP-1 drug, Zepbound could help prevent that.
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Obesity and significant weight gain after a breast cancer diagnosis can increase the risk of recurrence. Dr. Joyce O’Shaughnessy is studying whether the GLP-1 drug tirzepatide, or Zepbound, could help prevent that.

GLP-1/GIP drugs like Zepbound have transformed weight-loss treatment. They may also be able to help reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence for some people.

Dallas breast cancer specialist Dr. Joyce O’Shaughnessy, a nationally recognized oncologist and researcher with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Oncology, is leading the research involving women with higher-risk, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer that has spread to the lymph nodes.

The Baylor TRIM trial is following women with a BMI of 27 or higher and testing their blood every three months for circulating tumor DNA, a potential sign that microscopic cancer remains in the body. If it is detected, participants receive tirzepatide, the GLP-1/GIP medication sold as Zepbound, with the goal of significant weight loss. Researchers then monitor whether the tumor DNA declines or disappears and whether the cancer returns.

Why weight matters

O’Shaughnessy said obesity and significant weight gain after a breast cancer diagnosis can increase the risk of recurrence. Excess weight can contribute to hormones and inflammation that may “wake up dormant cancer cells.”

The connection is particularly important after menopause. Postmenopausal weight gain, she said, is a risk factor both for developing breast cancer and for recurrence among women who have already had it.

What the GLP-1 study has found so far

It is still too early to know whether tirzepatide can actually prevent cancer from returning.

What researchers do know is that it is successfully helping women in the trial lose weight. The next question is whether that weight loss is accompanied by a reduction or disappearance of circulating tumor DNA and, ultimately, fewer recurrences.

What women can do now

While the GLP-1 research continues, O’Shaughnessy pointed to several steps women can take now to reduce risk.

  1. Annual mammograms beginning at age 40 and knowing the cancer history on both sides of the family, with genetic testing when appropriate.
  2. Maintaining a healthy weight after menopause and getting regular exercise can also reduce risk. O’Shaughnessy said even two to three hours of moderate-paced walking can make a difference.
  3. Avoid alcohol. “Even one drink a day increases risk modestly,” Dr. O’Shaughnessy said, while two drinks a day increases it moderately.

For O’Shaughnessy, the emerging GLP-1 research adds a potentially important new question to breast cancer prevention: Can weight control after treatment do more than improve overall health and actually help keep cancer from coming back?

“I'm even more excited about the prospects now than we were when we first launched the trial,” O’Shaughnessy said.

To listen to this interview in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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Health & Wellness NTX NowBreast Cancerresearchweight loss
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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