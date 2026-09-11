Crews make headway as Ross Fire, 15th largest in Texas’ recorded history, is 76% contained

The Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County has grown to become the state’s largest summer blaze since the Texas A&M Forest Service began recording fires in 2005.

The fire, which has burned 90,400 acres, is 76% contained as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the state forest service. Much of the fire, the 15th largest since the state began keeping detailed wildfire records in 2005, was contained over the past few days after the blaze was reported 44% contained Saturday, the forest service said in an update.

Summer fires are those that break out between June 1 through September, according to a Texas A&M news release.

The breadth of the natural disaster, which also has destroyed over 160 structures, falls just behind the 2011 Possum Kingdom Complex Fire that burned over 126,000 acres in Palo Pinto, Young and Stephens counties, the largest in North Texas history.

The fire first broke out Aug. 24 just north of U.S. Highway 180 in Palo Pinto County. It quickly grew to burn 50,000 acres by the following day, spreading into Jack County.

As of Sept. 10, crews and first responders are focused on the western borders of the fire as winds coming from the southeast and scorched timber debris elevated conditions for the blaze to spread, according to the forest service’s update.

Last week, emergency management officials said it could be another two weeks before the fire is fully contained, according to a report from WFAA-TV. The announcement was made when Gov. Greg Abbott visited Palo Pinto County and thanked first responders.

The Ross Fire has gone on to make history in other ways.

The incident marked the state’s first ground-based application of fire retardant during wildfire suppression operations. Retardants are substances that reduce combustibility or slow the spread of fire.

State and regional officials announced last week that the Ross Fire was human-caused, stemming from equipment or vehicle use associated with a roadside start. About 9 out of 10 fires are human-caused, according to the forest service.

In the past month, the National Weather Service Fort Worth office regularly issued elevated fire threats in the region due to winds, dry conditions and lack of rainfall.

As of Monday, North Texas has gone 54 days without measurable rainfall, the region’s sixth-longest streak on record. As of Tuesday, the region has seen 44 days when temperatures reached or exceeded 100 degrees, according to the NWS.

Fort Worth was first reported to be in a drought in early August, but has since been classified as now enduring severe drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drought monitor.

In a forecast issued early Thursday morning, the NWS said storms with a 40% to 60% chance could break North Texas’ lack of rain through Friday, but temperatures will remain above average and reach highs of the upper 90s through next week.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

The Report’s environment coverage is supported by the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation.

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