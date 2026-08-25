Public asked to steer clear of Jack, Palo Pinto counties as crews battle wildfire

Officials in Palo Pinto and Jack counties are asking the public to avoid areas within their borders as crews battle a wildfire that’s burned about 50,000 acres.

About 5% of the Ross Fire has been contained in Palo Pinto County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The forest service received calls from Palo Pinto County crews for assistance Monday afternoon, when the fire was first reported to have burned 80 acres, according to alerts posted on social media.

An evacuation order was issued for Jack County when the fire began moving north around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Ross Fire began in Palo Pinto County and moved north into Jack County late Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. (Courtesy | Texas A&M Forest Service) Over 25,000 acres were burned in western Palo Pinto County within 15 hours, officials said early Tuesday.

Palo Pinto County is more than 80 miles west of Fort Worth. Jack County sits north of Palo Pinto and is about 70 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Jack County residents are asked to avoid areas near Halsell Ranch Road and Farm to Market Road 4 at Farm to Market Road 2210 to the county line. The public is asked to evacuate east along FM 2210 toward U.S. Highway 281.

Evacuees are being directed to Twin Lakes Community Activity Center off Texas 59 in Jacksboro.

Heavy smoke and hot spots remain from fires that swept east of FM 4 and areas south of FM 2210, Jack County officials said Tuesday.

The following areas and roadways in Palo Pinto County have been closed as crews continue responding to the fire:



FM 4 north at the Palo Pinto County / Jack County line.

Texas 337 northbound at Texas 254.

Texas 254 westbound at Texas 337.

Texas 254 eastbound at Texas 16.

Texas 337 at Grassy Ridge Road.

Texas 337 at West Division Street.

Texas 337 at Dye Road.

Five structures were lost in the fire, Palo Pinto county officials said. They continue to assess damages Tuesday.

Classes were canceled Tuesday for Graford ISD and Perrin-Whitt CISD students.

A burn ban has been in effect for Palo Pinto and Jack counties as North Texas has experienced triple digit temperatures and dry and breezy conditions in the past month.

Forest service crews said they are responding Tuesday to U.S. Highway 180, Texas 254 and Texas 337 to contain the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

The Report’s environment coverage is supported by the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation.

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