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Fort Worth-based Chief Judge Reed O’Connor can heavily influence some federal policy decisions

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published September 3, 2026 at 3:01 PM CDT
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The Trump administration likes to send cases to the conservative Northern District of Texas, where nearly all cases go directly to Chief Judge Reed O'Connor.

When the Trump administration needs something done in the courts, it comes to North Texas.

The Northern District of Texas has long been a destination for conservative interest groups to file cases. Increasingly, the Justice Department is following suit and that has given one judge in particular a lot of influence over huge federal policy decisions.

New York Times reporter Mattathias Schwartz examined O'Connor's court in his latest piece, "How Trump’s Policy Agenda Runs Through One Federal Court, in Texas" and joined NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to discuss.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear to this conversation in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

"Forum shopping"

Schwartz says something interesting about Texas is it does not assign cases randomly across its judicial districts.

"In northern Texas, the cases are assigned by division," he said. "So your case is assigned based on what division or what subset of the district it's filed in and those cases are not randomized. In some of those divisions, there's only one judge who's responsible for the whole thing, so you can actually know...in advance exactly which judge is going to hear your case."

He says this isn't normal in other parts of the country.

"North Texas has some very unusual rules, and there are very few districts in this country where you can know with such certainty that your case is going to be heard by a very conservative judge," Schwartz says.

People's concern

Schwartz explains that the Trump administration claims these policies can give an individual judge larger power over huge federal policy decisions.

"They say 'this judge is wielding too much power,'" he said. "This is a 'rogue' judge. So when they lose, they don't like individual judges exercising unilateral power over vast federal policies, but they come to North Texas and do get individual judges to do the exact same thing more or less in their favor, and we don't hear them complaining as much — or at all — when they win."

To read Schwartz's entire piece, click here.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News NTX Nowjudicial systemUS Supreme Court New York Times
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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