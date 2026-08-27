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State Sen. Tan Parker on Amtrak's Heartland Flyer and the future of Texas' train system

KERA | By Ron Corning,
Miranda Suarez
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:30 AM CDT
An Amtrak employee from the northbound Texas Eagle toward Chicago waits on track 3 of the Fort Worth Central Station on Nov. 9, 2023.
Sandra Sadek
/
Fort Worth Report
An Amtrak employee from the northbound Texas Eagle toward Chicago waits on track 3 of the Fort Worth Central Station on Nov. 9, 2023.

Amtrak's Heartland Flyer, the line that runs between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City, is here to stay.

Texas has provided its portion of the funding, ending what was a time of uncertainty over whether this line would have had to shut down.

According to Amtrak, the line opened in 1999 and carried almost 81,000 passengers in the year ending last September. Republican State Sen. Tan Parker from Flower Mound, chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation, helped get this deal across the finish line. He joined NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to discuss what happened.

What is the importance of keeping the Heartland Flyer going?

Parker says this rail line is an important economic development tool for Fort Worth and for all the smaller communities in Texas.

"I also believe in this environment where Texas is growing so rapidly, particularly in North Texas, that to address the issues of congestion and mobility, we need long-term rail or long-haul rail," he said. "Amtrak Heartland Flyer is a wonderful asset."

Funding through next year and beyond

Funding for the Heartland Flyer is secured through 2027, and Parker says the funding will need to be continuously approved every legislative cycle.

"We're gonna be on that cycle every two years, which is the normal customary role that Texas government funds all our projects," he said. "I'll continue to advocate, because I think it's just so important."

Transportation issues in the next legislative session

One issue Parker said he plans to focus on when the Texas legislature reconvenes in January is safety.

"Safety is always number one for me," he said. "How do I get families back home in the evening? I want moms and dads to be able to get to the soccer field and get to ballet and be able enjoy one another. It's very important that we maintain safety."

His other concern, he said, is growth. At a recent hearing of the Texas Senate Committee on Transportation, Parker says he highlighted three specific areas of growth in transportation — rail crossings, autonomous vehicles and making sure commercial driver's licenses are being provided legally,

To listen to this interview in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
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Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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