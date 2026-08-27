State Sen. Tan Parker on Amtrak's Heartland Flyer and the future of Texas' train system

Amtrak's Heartland Flyer, the line that runs between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City, is here to stay.

Texas has provided its portion of the funding, ending what was a time of uncertainty over whether this line would have had to shut down.

According to Amtrak, the line opened in 1999 and carried almost 81,000 passengers in the year ending last September. Republican State Sen. Tan Parker from Flower Mound, chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation, helped get this deal across the finish line. He joined NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning to discuss what happened.

What is the importance of keeping the Heartland Flyer going?

Parker says this rail line is an important economic development tool for Fort Worth and for all the smaller communities in Texas.

"I also believe in this environment where Texas is growing so rapidly, particularly in North Texas, that to address the issues of congestion and mobility, we need long-term rail or long-haul rail," he said. "Amtrak Heartland Flyer is a wonderful asset."

Funding through next year and beyond

Funding for the Heartland Flyer is secured through 2027, and Parker says the funding will need to be continuously approved every legislative cycle.

"We're gonna be on that cycle every two years, which is the normal customary role that Texas government funds all our projects," he said. "I'll continue to advocate, because I think it's just so important."

Transportation issues in the next legislative session

One issue Parker said he plans to focus on when the Texas legislature reconvenes in January is safety.

"Safety is always number one for me," he said. "How do I get families back home in the evening? I want moms and dads to be able to get to the soccer field and get to ballet and be able enjoy one another. It's very important that we maintain safety."

His other concern, he said, is growth. At a recent hearing of the Texas Senate Committee on Transportation, Parker says he highlighted three specific areas of growth in transportation — rail crossings, autonomous vehicles and making sure commercial driver's licenses are being provided legally,

To listen to this interview in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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