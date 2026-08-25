5 tips to help parents recognize if their student is struggling during back to school season

Kids are back in school, and as that first day excitement fades and schedules become routine, parents and teachers may begin noticing early signs that a student is struggling.

Maybe they're suddenly reluctant to go to school, their grades or attendance begin slipping, their behavior changes, or they start withdrawing from friends and activities.

Those changes can be easy to chalk up to an adjustment period, but they can also be critical clues that something more serious is happening.

Dr. Summer Rose, a clinical psychologist and CEO of Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region, joined NTX Now's Ron Corning to discuss some of the signs to look for to know if your student is struggling.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To listen to this conversation in its entirety, click the 'listen' button above.

5 tips to determine if your student is struggling

One bad grade or bad morning is not reason for concern, Dr. Rose says. Look out for patterns that are cause for concern. Be curious before you become punitive. Dr. Rose says while it's easy to take technology away when grades slip, dig deeper to see if there's larger issue at play. Don't forget about the adjustment period. During back to school season, kids are just getting back into a strict routine. If your student still isn't adjusting well after a few months, Dr. Rose says it's worth having a conversation with them about underlying stressors. It's normal for students to experience summer learning loss, and the first month of school is usually the time to "catch-up." Dr. Rose says teachers should monitor students' progress throughout that first month, and let parents know if their student may require extra support. Teachers are a great resource into how your child is doing in the classroom. Some students at home present themselves to be on top of their game, but that may not be the reality for them in the classroom. Check in with educators on your students' progress these first few months.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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