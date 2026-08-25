At least 1 firefighter injured, multiple families displaced in 3-alarm Fort Worth apartment fire

At least one firefighter has been injured in Fort Worth as crews respond to a three-alarm fire at an apartment Tuesday morning, according to information shared by the fire department on social media.

The injured firefighter was being treated for smoke inhalation and was listed as being in stable condition, according to WFAA.

An incident detail report shows the fire at 6701 Calmont Ave. was reported to 911 around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 7:30 a.m., the fire department posted that multiple families had been displaced and Red Cross workers were headed to the scene to help those families with emergency housing needs.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

James Hartley is the Fort Worth breaking news reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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