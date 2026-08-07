Fort Worth’s interim fire chief Raymond Hill to retire Sept. 1

Fort Worth interim fire chief Raymond Hill is set to retire at the start of September, according to a city announcement Aug. 6.

The announcement saddles the city with the task of filling the top fire department role for the second time in less than a year, and comes amid difficult contract negotiations between the city and the Fort Worth Firefighters Union.

Hill was appointed interim fire chief on Oct. 28, 2025, following the resignation of then-chief Jim Davis.

In a memorandum obtained by the Fort Worth Report that was sent to staff July 31, Hill thanked department members for their accomplishments over the past year, including completion of the first year of fire department-based emergency medical service operation and launching the first ever single-role firefighter and emergency medical technician training academy within the department.

He also touted investments in the fire and EMS fleets and in the mental and physical health of fire department employees.

“I have loved this job, but I have loved the people in it even more. I want to see this department keep growing stronger long after I am gone,” Hill said in the memorandum.

Hill began his 32-year career with the Fort Worth Fire Department in December 1994 as a firefighter. He worked his way up through every rank, becoming assistant chief of educational and logistical services in July 2018, prior to being appointed to his current role as interim chief in October 2025.

In the city’s Aug. 6 post, Assistant City Manager William Johnson noted Hill’s decadeslong dedication to serving Fort Worth residents “with integrity, professionalism and unwavering commitment."

"His leadership during the city’s transition to a fire-based EMS system has transformed emergency response and positioned the department for continued success,” Johnson said.

A national search for the city’s next fire chief will start in the coming weeks. Additional details regarding the recruitment process will be announced at a later date, according to fire department spokesman, Craig Trojacek.

Doug Wilhelm is a member of the Fort Worth Report Documenters crew and a freelance writer.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

