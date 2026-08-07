2 days, 3 shootings: DPD officer fires at stabbing suspect in another incident involving police

Police opened fire on a stabbing suspect near Vickory Meadow Friday morning — the third shooting involving a police officer over the last two days, all of which police say were unrelated.

The man is still at large, according to Dallas police.

Officers arrived at the 8500 block of Park Lane around 7 a.m. Friday, where they say 37-year-old Isidoro Melo-Munoz stabbed a woman.

After they arrived, police said officers opened fire on Melo-Munoz, who fled the scene.

DPD released a photograph showing the man dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored denim jeans and white Nike footwear.

The suspect in this incident is 37-year-old Isidoro Melo-Munoz. He is believed to have stabbed a woman at the scene and fled.

He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 5” tall weighing 140 pounds. If you see this man PLEASE CALL 9-1-1. https://t.co/C58Vyuc7G1 pic.twitter.com/mgtgK6zD5c — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 7, 2026

The incident marked the third shooting involving police over a roughly 24-hour span, all of which appear unrelated.

The first occurred Thursday in Melshire Estates. After an armed robbery in Oak Cliff a DPD engaged in a 20-mile high-speed chase, according to police. An officer fired at an armed robbery suspect, who is now in custody, police said. No injuries were reported.

Ninety minutes later, Dallas ISD officer Justin Jones was shot in the torso in a nearby Sam's Club parking lot by a man he was reportedly helping escort from the side of a nearby highway. Jones was hospitalized, and the suspect remains unidentified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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