Dallas ISD police officer shot by person he was helping in North Dallas, officials say

A Dallas school district police officer was shot and injured by a person in distress he was transporting to safety, the DISD police chief said Thursday.

The officer was responding to a person in distress on the side of Interstate-635, and transported the person to a nearby parking lot around 11 a.m. to keep him out of the danger of the freeway, DISD Police Chief Albert Martinez said at a press conference.

After reaching the parking lot, the person being helped opened fire on the officer, police said.

Another officer arrived on scene shortly after and provided life saving measures with a tourniquet, Martinez said. The officer, Justin Jones, was shot in the lower torso and was in surgery Thursday afternoon.

Dallas police chief Daniel Comeaux said at the press conference a possible suspect is in custody.

The incident was just three miles from another North Dallas shooting involving an officer Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a car robbery in progress on the 3500 block of Sunnyvale Street, police said. Officers followed the vehicle north to the 5800 block of Williamstown Road, where they stopped the vehicle, according to DPD.

One officer fired his weapon as a suspect exited his vehicle, but no one was injured, DPD said. The motive for the shooting was not clear.

Officials said the shootings were unrelated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.