8 people indicted for sex trafficking, money laundering out of Dallas adult bookstore

Eight people were indicted Tuesday for alleged sex trafficking and money laundering operating out of the Paris Adult Bookstore in Dallas.

A release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said all defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and some of the defendants were also charged with: sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion; sex trafficking of a minor; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and/or felon in possession of a firearm.

The defendants include: Aaron Tyrone Betford, Montre Lamont Mason, Eileen Mason, Trelynn love Mason, Larry Jones, Krishenda Doss, Reginald Rose and Antonio Dario Osorio-Avelar.

If convicted, several of the defendants face life in prison.

According to the release, the defendants used rooms rented out at Paris Adult Bookstore on Harry Hines Boulevard for sex workers and their customers. Additionally, the DOJ alleges that two of the defendants acted as pimps and the six employees of the store turned a blind eye to violence enacted against the sex workers.

The release also states that, in August 2024, truck driver Naasson Haazzard kidnapped and murdered a sex worker in the Paris Adult Bookstore parking lot. Haazzard was sentenced to life in prison for the crime in June 2025.