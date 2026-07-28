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Most of Yella Beezy's rap lyrics can't be used as evidence in murder-for-hire trial, judge rules

KERA | By Dylan Duke
Published July 28, 2026 at 9:29 AM CDT
In this file photo, Rapper Yella Beezy watches the Dallas Cowboys run drills at the team's NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Tony Gutierrez
/
AP
Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is accused of hiring a hitman to kill fellow artist MO3, who was gunned down on Interstate 35 in 2020.

Most rap lyrics by Yella Beezy cannot be used as evidence against him in his murder-for-hire trial, a Dallas judge ruled Monday.

The use of rap lyrics in criminal prosecutions has become a controversial topic, as First Amendment advocates argue they aren't meant to be taken literally and are a legitimate expression of free speech.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying a man to kill rapper MO3, who was gunned down on Interstate-35 in Dallas in 2020.

Eric Barnes, a Dallas Police Department investigator and "rap music expert," testified in a hearing last week that lyrics and social media posts were relied on as evidence because many witnesses refused to talk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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