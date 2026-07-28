Most of Yella Beezy's rap lyrics can't be used as evidence in murder-for-hire trial, judge rules

Most rap lyrics by Yella Beezy cannot be used as evidence against him in his murder-for-hire trial, a Dallas judge ruled Monday.

The use of rap lyrics in criminal prosecutions has become a controversial topic, as First Amendment advocates argue they aren't meant to be taken literally and are a legitimate expression of free speech.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying a man to kill rapper MO3, who was gunned down on Interstate-35 in Dallas in 2020.

Eric Barnes, a Dallas Police Department investigator and "rap music expert," testified in a hearing last week that lyrics and social media posts were relied on as evidence because many witnesses refused to talk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.