'Literally watched our dreams burn': Arlington small businesses look to community after fire

A West Arlington fire destroyed three small businesses and injured a firefighter Monday, leaving owners trying to figure out what comes next.

Arlington fire personnel responded to calls about a commercial structure fire in the 2400 block of West Abram Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the fire department.

No customers or workers at the businesses were injured but one firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation, according to the news release.

When they arrived, they found Beirut Grill, Smash Toast and Folklore Grove Bookstore in flames and immediately requested a second alarm due to the conditions of the fire, the release said.

As the fire progressed, crews working inside the building were ordered to evacuate and transition to "defensive operations," meaning the primary goal shifted from extinguishing the fire to preventing its spread to other nearby buildings.

By 6:27, the blaze was officially a four-alarm fire, according to the release. It was brought under control around 7:40 p.m.

By then, the fire had totaled the storefronts. Fire department spokesperson Juan Mata said there were some freestanding walls left after the fire, but the city sent in special machinery to knock those down as they could otherwise pose a hazard.

More than 80 firefighters responded to the scene including support from Pantego fire, according to the news release. The response included 13 engines, four ladder trucks, several light response vehicles, the Arlington Fire Department Rehab Truck and Light and Air Truck.

Arlington police and AMR Arlington, with provides EMS services in the city, also responded.

The cause of the fire is still unknown — Mata said the investigation into that will take time.

Also unknown is what the future looks like for the businesses destroyed by the blaze.

Beirut Grill is asking the community to help get it back on its feet through a GoFundMe.

"Beirut Grill has never been just a restaurant to us," the restaurant's owners wrote in the GoFundMe description. "It has been a place where people came together, shared meals, celebrated special moments, and created memories. Every customer who walked through our doors became part of our story."

They're asking the community to lend a hand in rebuilding through donations. As of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised $5,099 of its $500,000 goal.

"Today, we are asking for your help as we begin the long journey of rebuilding," the GoFundMe description reads. "The fire has taken away our ability to operate, and the costs of repairs, equipment, cleanup, and getting back on our feet are overwhelming. Any contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference."

Folklore Grove Bookstore posted a joint message with Smash Toast Tuesday morning that they've already heard from folks in the community and appreciate the support.

"We literally watched our dreams burn to the ground," the owners posted on Facebook.

The shop had been open less than a year.

"No one was harmed. Everyone is okay. We will move on," they wrote in the post. "Those are the things that matter."

James Hartley is the Fort Worth breaking news reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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