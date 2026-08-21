'Small creature' escaping the heat rescued by North Richland Hills police

A small exotic animal seeking refuge from the heat outside a pizzeria was rescued Thursday afternoon by North Richland Hills police.

Officers identified the animal as a kinkajou, a small mammal native to the tropical forests of Central and South America, according to National Geographic.

"Soooo, anyone missing a kinkajou?" the department asked in a Facebook post.

Watch Kinkajou rescue (1).mp4

The small mammal, which is able to turn its feet backwards to run in either direction along branches, is related to the raccoon.

Officers were called to the scene regarding a "kangaroo or monkey" hiding outside a store.

"When they arrived, they found a small creature, notably hot and thirsty, looking for refuge from the heat," police said in a statement.

Officer Dylan Davis was able to safely catch the animal and transfer it to NRH Animal Services, which is now trying to locate the owner or find a long-term care facility.

North Richland Hills Police Department North Richland Hills police officer Dylan Davis posing with the rescued kinkajou Thursday afternoon.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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