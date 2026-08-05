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It's a boy! The Dallas Zoo welcomes its newest resident

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:35 AM CDT
A male elephant calf stands under his mother, Mlilo, at the Dallas Zoo.
Courtesy
/
Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo welcomed the male elephant calf into the world on Sun. July 26, 2026 weighing about 230 lbs. He was already standing and nursing from his mother, Mlilo, within an hour of being born.

The Dallas Zoo welcomed its newest resident into the world last week — a 230 lb male elephant calf.

"We have been excitedly anticipating this for almost 22 months, if you can believe it," Stephanie Allard, chief mission officer at the Dallas Zoo, told NTX Now's Miranda Suarez. "That is how long elephant gestation is. So, I'm sure that Mlilo, his mom, was quite ready for him to enter the world."

Born on July 26, 2026, she said the not-so-little guy acclimated quickly, already standing on his own and nursing within an hour of being born.

View this post on Instagram shared by Dallas Zoo (@dallaszoo).

This is the second calf born to Mlilo and Tendaji, who Allard called "fantastic parents." It's not just mom and dad helping to raise the unnamed baby, either. Allard said he was born directly into the herd.

"So other elephants were present with mom and very quickly helped to get him to his feet and helped to keep close watch over him," she said. "That's such an incredible moment to witness."

Mlilo and Tendaji, mom and dad respectively, gave birth to their second calf on Sun. July 26, 2026.
Courtesy
/
Dallas Zoo
Mlilo and Tendaji, mom and dad respectively, gave birth to their second calf on Sun. July 26, 2026.

But she said it's going to take some time before the public can see the calf in person. First, zoologists have to make sure he's confident navigating his environment and has been introduced to the rest of the herd.

"Once all of that has been completed, then we will be able to introduce him to the habitat and the giants at the savanna and guests will be be able delighted, just as we are," Allard said.

She also praised the zoo's conservation efforts.

"Every elephant that is born is truly a celebration," Allard said. "Having elephants in a growing population in human care means that we can learn so much more about them and that we can connect people with them and engage them into not just being interested, but also taking any type of conservation action that may help to protect them in the wild."

Miranda Suarez is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org.

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News NTX NowDallas Zooelephantconservation
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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