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What's the deal with dragonflies? A North Texas urban wildlife biologist explains

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published July 7, 2026 at 8:15 AM CDT
a bright blue dragonfly rests on a green stem with white budding flowers
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Dragonflies are not just a beautiful insect, they are also a fierce predator of the pesky mosquito.

As a kid, Sam Kieschnick, an urban wildlife biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife, was nicknamed "Sam the bug man." He was fascinated with the outside, taking note of all the beauty around him, both big and small.

One of the most amazing creatures to him? A dragonfly.

Not only are dragonflies a delicate, colorful flying creature, but they help Texans solve a pesky summer problem — mosquitos.

"Mosquitoes...they're one of these kind of bugs that tends to, well, for lack of a better word, they bug us," Kieschnick said. "They annoy us during summertime and dragonflies are the ultimate predators of mosquitoes."

Thankfully for other outdoor-lovers, Kieschnick says the battle between a dragonfly and a mosquito isn't much of a fight at all.

"This is a very one-sided competition," he said. "[Dragonflies] are the perfect aerial predator. They will fly around, they zip, they zag, they intercept."

Another way to get rid of mosquitos and other unwanted insects is using pesticides, but to Kieschnick, the risk of harming the predators the ecosystem needs to remain healthy doesn't outweigh less mosquitos.

"It's going to be very, very hard to get rid of them," Kieschnick said. "Instead, what I do is is I protect myself. I'll wear longer sleeves. I'll use bug spray on myself. But when I see other predators like dragonflies, birds, bats, like all those other great things in the ecosystem, I celebrate them, but I reduce my pesticide to also prevent hurting those predators."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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News NTX NowbugsmosquitosSummer
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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