Dallas woman sentenced to life in prison for cookie shop shooting

A woman convicted of killing the owner of a Dallas cookie shop was sentenced to life in prison this week.

Surveillance video from July 2025 showed Rashonda Lowe, 43, talking with Cookies 'N Smoothies owner Jaime Alejandro Rokkett, 53. The two spoke inside the store located at The Shops at RedBird for about an hour before Lowe shot Rokkett with a handgun, according to court documents.

Lowe then jumped over the counter, fired several more times at close range, left the gun behind, and fled in an SUV. Rokkett died at the scene.

Rokkett's wife told a detective Lowe had been harassing her husband and that he had a restraining order against her.

Lowe was arrested for murder after turning herself in to Arlington Police. She claimed it was a “domestic situation with her ex," court records show.

She will serve her life sentence at the state prison in Huntsville.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.