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Dallas woman sentenced to life in prison for cookie shop shooting

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published August 18, 2026 at 10:13 AM CDT
The Dallas Police Department respond to an incident at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in downtown Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Shooter from a 2025 incident will serve life in prison for murder of sweets shop owner.

A woman convicted of killing the owner of a Dallas cookie shop was sentenced to life in prison this week.

Surveillance video from July 2025 showed Rashonda Lowe, 43, talking with Cookies 'N Smoothies owner Jaime Alejandro Rokkett, 53. The two spoke inside the store located at The Shops at RedBird for about an hour before Lowe shot Rokkett with a handgun, according to court documents.

Lowe then jumped over the counter, fired several more times at close range, left the gun behind, and fled in an SUV. Rokkett died at the scene.

Rokkett's wife told a detective Lowe had been harassing her husband and that he had a restraining order against her.

Lowe was arrested for murder after turning herself in to Arlington Police. She claimed it was a “domestic situation with her ex," court records show.

She will serve her life sentence at the state prison in Huntsville.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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News shootingsDallas Police DepartmentcrimeCourts & Criminal Justice
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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