Tarrant County proposes lower property tax rate for 4th consecutive year

Tarrant County commissioners will decide next month whether they approve a lower tax rate and increased budget.

The new proposal includes 46 new county positions and adjustments to how finances are distributed to different departments for the 2027 fiscal year.

Commissioners were presented with a budget and tax rate breakdown during a hearing Thursday.

The recommended property tax rate was 18.6 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease from last year’s tax rate of 18.62. The average taxable value would amount to nearly $278,000 and the tax bill for the average home in Tarrant County would be about $516, according to data presented at the meeting.

Tarrant County / Screenshot A chart showing the Tarrant County property tax rate and property tax bills since 2017. Commissioners have prioritized lowering people's bills for four years.

The tax bill has decreased in recent years, and this year is the same as the county continues to emphasize relief to homeowners.

The proposed budget would total roughly $834 million – nearly $10.6 million more than the previous budget. The money is distributed throughout different departments, including the courts, the sheriff’s office and law enforcement, transportation services and community services.

It would also include 46 new positions, including 28 new jobs in the general fund and 18 in road and bridge fund.

County data showed public safety would get about $14 million more than last year, while community services funds would be cut by $3.6 million.

County Judge Tim O'Hare congratulated county staff over their work during Thursday's presentation.

"It's very difficult work to put together a budget," O'Hare said. "You work all year essentially on putting together a budget and you don't know what the tax revenue will be until basically the end of July."

Commissioner Alisa Simmons raised concerns over the details of the budget and whether the county is being fiscally responsible.

"We can debate individual reductions, efficiencies, and priorities, but the public should not be fooled or confused by a lower tax rate or cuts to selected programs when overall county spending has increased, not decreased," Simmons said.

Raises for county employees were also proposed in the budget. Law enforcement officers will receive a maximum 4% pay raise, detention officers a 2.5% increase, and all other county employees could receive a raise of 3%.

The proposal also included increases to employee benefit plans --- leaving Commissioner Roderick Miles, Jr. asking how much employees would gain from this.

Tarrant County Commissioners Court / Screenshot The funds showing the increase for law enforcement and non-law enforcement personnel along with the different increases for county employee benefit plans.

"Fiscal responsibility cannot simply mean choosing the lowest number and calling it a win," Miles said. "If the average taxpayer is saving five or $10, but we are cutting services, reducing hours, leaving positions unfilled and pushing expenses into next year, then we need to be honest about whether that is really a savings because somebody is still going to have to pay for it."

Simmons echoed that during the meeting.

"Who is saving money here?" Simmons said. "Most employees are being asked to contribute more, work harder, do more with less."

Commissioners ultimately voted 3-2 with the Republican majority agreeing to vote on employees raises separate from the budget proposal during next month's meeting. The proposed tax rate will be set Sept. 1.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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