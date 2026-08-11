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Dallas County commissioners put homelessness relief tax on November ballot

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published August 11, 2026 at 11:15 PM CDT
Richard Garrett thinks about his dog, Baby, that was stolen from his tent under the I-30 overpass Feb. 1, 2024, in Dallas. “I hope to get her back before it all goes through,” Garrett said as he waits to hear if he was approved for housing through the decommissioning process.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Richard Garrett thinks about his dog, Baby, that was stolen from his tent under the I-30 overpass Feb. 1, 2024, in Dallas. Dallas County commissioners have decided to let voters decide in November whether to approve a homelessness tax and approved the county's budget for fiscal 2027.

Dallas County commissioners decided on Tuesday to add a homelessness tax proposal to the November election ballot — and approved the first tax rate increase since 2010.

Commissioners, though split 3 to 2, also approved a tax rate of $0.2246 for every $100 in value for fiscal year 2027.

Adding the homelessness tax proposal to the mid-term ballot also was split 3 to 2.
It lets voters decide whether to approve that tax.

It would fund homelessness outreach services and resource support, including housing and mental heath treatment.

The county would be locked in to a minimum 5-year contract with the non-profit Housing Forward.

That organization would help allocate money among housing and healthcare network programs.

Commissioners John Wiley Price and Elba Garcia voted not to include the proposal on the ballot.

"The voters deserve a well-designed plan with measurable objectives and that is what is not there," Garcia said Tuesday. "

Several speakers voiced their support for the proposal on Tuesday.

The proposal originally included public safety components, like more crisis intervention training for law enforcement and a program that helps people in jail who self-report homelessness to secure shelter and support services.

Those and other programs were removed from the proposal language, lowering the adopted budget to about $1.59 billion.

The county shouldn't ask taxpayers for more than it needs, Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said.

"We don't need to tax the voters at a higher rate than 2.4," he said. "That's what the amendment is. We've worked that budget again and again. We've found those savings, so let's only charge what is necessary."

To comply with state law, the tax rate was raised on Tuesday to its historical high before voters get the choice to approve more.

Dallas County leaders had held steady or lowered the tax rate for the last 16 years.

If the Tax Rate Election fails this Fall, the rate automatically reverts to the 2.4 VAR — Voter-Approval Tax Rate — that commissioners passed Tuesday.

The adopted budget also reverts to the originally proposed budget.

Housing Forward proposed to commissioners in May a tax to consistently support homeless response outreach. It works with the All Neighbors Coalition — a collaborative network of over 150 public, private, and nonprofit organizations — to end homelessness in the community.

Housing Forward president and CEO Sarah Kahn said last week it can move 4,500 more households off the streets and offer access to treatment, stable housing and stronger neighborhoods if commissioners agree to present the proposal to voters, and it passes.

"That is what residents are calling on us to do," she said. "And this proposal gives them the opportunity to move from managing homelessness to actually solving it.

Extra revenue from the tax could raise an estimated $100 million for homelessness services.

"Thanks to the leadership of Commissioner [Theresa] Daniel, Commissioner [Andy] Sommerman and Judge Jenkins, the Dallas County Commissioners Court has advanced the proposal to scale solutions to homelessness to every corner of Dallas County," Kahn said.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.
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Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityDallas County CommissionerDallas County Commissioners CourtClay Lewis JenkinsJohn Wiley PriceElba GarciaAndy SommermanTheresa DanielhomelessnessHousing ForwardhomelessbudgetDallas budget
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
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